Lewis Blasts 2-Run Homer to Lift Dragons to 9-7 Win over Kernels

Published on July 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Dayton's Tyson Lewis ripped a two-run opposite field home run to break a 7-7 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Dragons defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 9-7 on Friday night. The win was the fifth straight for the Dragons.

A crowd of 8,399 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

View the Lewis home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2080839338309407024?s

Recap: The Dragons built a 4-1 lead over the first two innings, keyed by a run-scoring double by Julio Carreras in the first inning and a double by Diego Omana in the second that set up two more runs.

Cedar Rapids battled back and eventually to a 7-5 lead, scoring three runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

The Dragons tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Jacob Friend connected on a two-run home run to right field, his ninth homer of the year for the Dragons and 18th in the Reds farm system.

Tied 7-7 in the bottom of the eighth, Ryan McCrystal doubled to center to start the inning and with two outs, Tyson Lewis lined a two-run home run to left field to give the Dragons a 9-7 lead.

Bryce Hubbart pitched out of a jam in the seventh and retired the last nine batters he faced to earn the win in his first game with Dayton this season. Hubbart struck out six without issuing a walk over three scoreless innings.

The Dragons finished the night with 16 hits. Lewis, Omana, McCrystal, and Victor Acosta each had three.

Up Next: The Dragons (13-13, 52-40) host the Kernels (6-22, 37-55) again on Saturday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in the fourth game of a six-game series. Kyle McCoy will get the start for the Dragons. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: Dragons games on Saturday, and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2026

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