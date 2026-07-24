Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Cedar Rapids)

Published on July 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, July 24, 2026 l Game #92 (26)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (6-21, 37-54) at Dayton Dragons (12-13, 51-40)

RH Adrian Bohorquez (0-0, 6.88) vs. RH Deivi Villafana (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Streaks: The Dragons have won four straight games. This is their fourth winning streak of at least four games in 2026 (longest is six, twice).

Dragons First Half Summary: Record: 39-27, East Division champs. By winning 8 of their last 9 games in the half including 2 elimination games on the final night, the Dragons overtook Great Lakes and Lake County to win the division by 1 game. The Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games. The Dragons previously won First Half division titles in 2001 and '07. The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 tied for second best in franchise history (44-26, .629 in 2007; 39-27, .591 in 2022).

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 5, Cedar Rapids 3. The Dragons tied a club record with eight stolen bases and benefitted from six errors by Cedar Rapids to earn their third straight win in the set. Victor Acosta had a home run, triple, two stolen bases, and three runs scored to lead the Dragons.

Current Series: Dayton 3, Cedar Rapids 0. The Dragons have outscored the Kernels 25-21. Dayton is batting .248 (.214 with runners in scoring position). The Dragons have 4 HR, 14 SB, a 5.46 team ERA, and 2 errors.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons stole eight bases in Thursday night's win, tying a club record for most steals in a game. In 2009 and again in 2017, the Dragons had 8-steal games.

In the 14-13 Dragons win on Tuesday, Dayton's Brady Afthim completed a rare "immaculate inning" in the eighth, striking out all three hitters on a total of nine pitches. This is believed to be the first immaculate inning by a Dragons pitcher since at least 2007. In the Major Leagues since 2010, there have been fewer immaculate innings than no-hitters or triple plays.

The Dragons have hit 20 HR in 17 G (1.18 HR/G) since the promotions of four key hitters on June 30. While this is below their pre-June 30 home run pace (1.30 HR/G), the post-June 30 pace is still near the pace of the club record set in 2022 (1.19 HR/G).

The Dragons have hit 116 HR in 91 G, on pace to finish the year with 166 (club record: 152 in 2022).

The Dragons have scored 536 runs, on pace to finish the year with 771 (club record is 730 in 2000). The Dragons scored 542 runs in 2025.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Victor Acosta in his last 2 G is 5 for 7 with 1 HR, 1 3B, and 2 2B after going 6 for 44 (.136) in his previous 17 G (since June 10).

Jacob Friend in his last 4 G is 4 for 13 (.308) with 2 HR, 7 RBI. In his last 22 G, he is 12 for 75 (.160). Friend has 17 HR, 63 RBI w/2 Reds farm clubs.

Mason Neville in his last 7 G is 6 for 20 (.300) with 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 BB. Neville has 14 HR w/3 Reds farm clubs on the year (8 th in Reds org.).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, July 21 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids LH Desan Hill (1-7, 6.18) at Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (3-3, 5.36) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 22 (1:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Justin Mitrovich (1-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Ty Floyd (0-2, 4.29) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.