Nuts' Pitching Leads to 3-1 Victory over Loons

Published on July 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Behind the combined work of Jorge Marcheco, Riley Huge and Blaze Pontes, the Lansing Lugnuts (9-18, 38-53) tamped down the Great Lakes Loons' (18-9, 54-37) powerful offense, 3-1, in front of a crowd of 5,384 at Jackson Field™ on Friday night. With the recent promotions of starting pitchers Nathan Dettmer, Ben Hansen and Zane Taylor to Double-A Midland since Tuesday, the Lugnuts called upon their bullpen. They answered the call. Marcheco, who entered the game with 17 relief appearances and one brief spot start, allowed a solo home run to Emil Morales in the top of the first - and nothing further, finishing with two hits, two walks and one run allowed in four innings, fanning two.

Huge picked it up in the fifth and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and collecting four strikeouts, before Pontes clinched the win with a scoreless eighth and ninth, allowing two hits and two walks while ringing up four batters.

The Lugnuts tied the game in the second inning without recording a hit. Daniel Bucciero reached on a throwing error by shortstop Morales. Jake Rienisch and Myles Naylor drew walks from Loons starter Zach Root. Bryan Arendt grounded into a double play, scoring Bucciero to tie the game at 1-1.

Lansing notched two more in the third, benefitted by Great Lakes miscues and expert baserunning. With one out, Carlos Pacheco drew a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch from Root, sped to third on a throwing error from catcher Chase Adkison, and scored on a single to center from Jared Sprague-Lott. Sprague-Lott proceeded to steal second and third base before getting plated by a C.J. Pittaro ground out.

The Loons came close with a rally in the ninth; Logan Wagner led off the inning with a ground-rule double that hopped the fence in right field and advanced to third on a wild pitch from Pontes before Guerrero drew a walk. But Pontes struck out both Jose Meza and Samuel Munoz to end the game.

Tucker Novotny is scheduled to make his first start of the season on Saturday evening, facing Loons righty Brady Smith. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. as Jackson Field™ celebrates Christmas in July, with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Luggie Nutcracker Figurine and LAFCU Fireworks set for after the game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.