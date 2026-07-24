Record Crowd of 10,071 Packs Four Winds Field Thursday Night

Published on July 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - On Thursday night at Four Winds Field in Downtown South Bend, the South Bend Cubs set a new single-game attendance record by drawing 10,071 fans to the ballpark. Partnering with the University of Notre Dame to host the University's staff appreciation night, the Cubs broke the organization's all-time single-game attendance record, previously set on July 25, 2024, with 8,169 fans attending that night's game.

"We couldn't be more grateful to the University of Notre Dame for choosing to spend their staff appreciation night with us," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "Between all of the Notre Dame themed parts of the game presentation, as well as star wide receiver Jaden Greathouse throwing out the first pitch, it was an incredible time. We want to show our appreciation as well to all of our partners and sponsors, because nights like this could not happen without them and the local Michiana community."

The South Bend Cubs had previously drawn over 8,000 fans on July 3, 2015 with 8,143, as well as on June 16, 2017 with 8,051.

"An evening like the one we had on Thursday night was what all of us dreamt of when we first laid out the blueprints for the new renovations of Four Winds Field," South Bend Cubs Owner and Chairman Andrew Berlin said. "To see it all come together with not only the record attendance number, but also the picturesque night, was fantastic. The growth of both the ballpark and the Downtown South Bend area is historic, and should be celebrated as such."

South Bend was victorious in the game, defeating the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers by a 4-2 final score. With the win, the first-half West Division champion Cubs won their fifth straight game.

"With the University staff at Notre Dame growing bigger and bigger with every passing year, many new staff members got to visit Four Winds Field for the first time," Hart said. "With new additions to the ballpark and fan amenities to see and experience, many people were walking around the concourse and sitting in our picnic and group areas. No matter where they enjoyed the game from, it was a great night in Downtown South Bend."

The South Bend Cubs will continue and conclude the team's nine-game homestand this weekend with first pitch times on Friday and Saturday set for 7:05 PM ET. Sunday's series finale against Wisconsin is slated for 2:05 PM ET.







Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2026

Record Crowd of 10,071 Packs Four Winds Field Thursday Night - South Bend Cubs

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