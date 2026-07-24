TinCaps Game Information: July 24 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on July 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (38-54, 11-5) @ Lake County Captains (52-37, 15-10)

Friday, July 24 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 93 of 132

LHP Kash Mayfield (3-1, 50.2 IP, 3.20 ERA) vs. RHP Ryan Degges (Captains Debut)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

PACKING PARVIEW: A season-second-best crowd of 8,048 ranked 4th in all of Minor League Baseball Thursday night. The fifth sellout of the season was the third crowd above 8,000 at Parkview Field this season and the largest non-July 4th Thursday since 2018. This comes after back-to-back games in which the TinCaps drew the 7th-largest crowd among 150 Minor League teams. After 6,011 on Tuesday, 5,353 attended Fort Wayne's only midweek day game of the season on Wednesday. This week, the TinCaps are 6th in Minor League Baseball, totalling 19,412 through three games. The TinCaps this season are 3rd among 60 teams at the Single-A/High-A levels in average attendance and 32nd in all of Minor League Baseball, drawing an average of 4,827 fans per night.

'CAPS IN THE TOP 30: Nine TinCaps sit in the Top 30 prospect list for the San Diego Padres according to MLB Pipeline after their latest rankings dropped on Thursday. Left-handed pitcher Kash Mayfield climbed up to No. 2 following his appearance in the MLB Futures Game on July 12 in Philadelphia. Outfielder Ryan Wideman moved up one spot to No. 6, with Bryan Balzer (No. 7) and Kavares Tears (No. 14) making the biggest leaps behind him. Lamar King Jr. (No. 15), Kannon Kemp (No. 16) and Alex McCoy (No. 19) round out the Top 20, with pitchers Jaxon Dalena (No. 29) and Carson Montgomery (No. 30) hanging onto the final two spots.

WHAT'S AT THE BALLPARK?: Friday and Saturday night at Parkview Field celebrate Christmas in July evenings, with fans able to buy a Johnny TinCap Nutcracker. Sunday's series finale is another Hispanic Heritage game for the team, as the 'Caps will wear their "Manzana Luchadores" uniforms for the second of three games this season. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Luchadores Rally Towel.

WALK IT OFF: Fort Wayne finished off a miraculous comeback win on Tuesday with their sixth walk-off of the campaign. Alex McCoy's RBI single in the 9th inning is the second walk-off winner for the 'Caps this season against Lake County, with the other coming on June 2 courtesy of Justin DeCriscio. The TinCaps have a walk-off winner in each of the last five homestands dating back to the end of May, when Jack Costello crushed a walk-off three-run homer on May 22 against Dayton. Fort Wayne had 4 walk-off victories in 2025, three of which were by Brandon Butterworth, including the last coming on July 30 against Great Lakes.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: The TinCaps completed their second-largest comeback of the season in Tuesday night's 7-6 victory. All 3 wins on the previous road trip were not in come-from-behind fashion after winning 16 straight comeback affairs dating back to May 15 on the road against Cedar Rapids. Of their 38 victories this year, 26 are comeback wins.

THE WORLD OF WIDEMAN: TinCap center fielder Ryan Wideman has consecutive multi-hit games to begin this series, following his 2-for-5 showing on Wednesday. Wideman has put together five multi-hit games in July and brought home the crucial tying run with two outs in the ninth inning on Tuesday. The Padres 2025 third-round pick out of Western Kentucky slashed .314/.389/.504 with a .893 OPS in 65 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore to begin this season before his promotion to High-A on June 23.

JACK ATTACK: Fort Wayne left fielder Jack Costello hit his 11th home run of the season in the seventh inning on Tuesday night, giving him 21 round-trippers in his TinCaps career. Jack is now 1 of 11 players in franchise history to hit the 20-home-run mark and is tied for 9th in career home runs with Fernando Tatis Jr (2017). Costello has led the MWL since the start of 2025, with 11 of his 20 home runs against left-handed pitching, three ahead of his own teammate, Jake Cunningham.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCaps slugger Alex McCoy walked it off in the ninth inning on Tuesday and collected his Midwest League-leading 24th double of the season. McCoy has 11 multi-RBI games this season, with July 10 at West Michigan being his third three-RBI showing. The No. 19 Padres prospect is the active team leader in RBI (45) and multi-hit games (23) in 83 games this season. Along with leading the Midwest League in doubles, McCoy is 3rd in extra-base hits (37), fourth in total bases (146), and fifth in hits (85). The 24-year-old has reached base in eight straight games with a knock in 7 of 8.







Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2026

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