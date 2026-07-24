Catcher Fien Returns to Lugnuts

Published on July 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Catcher Dylan Fien returned from rehab assignment and activated from the 7-day Injured List

Fien, 20, batted .201/.275/.315 with eight doubles, two triples and three homers in 47 games with the Lugnuts before landing on the IL on June 9. He went 5-for-18, .278, in five rehab games with the Arizona Complex League Athletics.

The Lugnuts (8-18, 37-53) play the fourth of a six-game series tonight vs. the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05 p.m. on Sitcom Night featuring a special appearance from Kate Flannery, with postgame LAFCU Fireworks. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2026

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