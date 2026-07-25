Comeback 'Caps Strike Again in Front of a Sellout Crowd

Published on July 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A sellout crowd of 7,100 fans watched the Fort Wayne TinCaps record their 27th come-from-behind win in an 8-3 win over the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

This series, the 'Caps have welcomed in two sellout crowds and 26,214 total fans through four games, ranking top 10 in all of Minor League Baseball.

The Captains (52-38,15-11) opened up the scoring with an RBI double by Jeffrey Mercedes in the first inning before a two-run single by Tyler Howard gave them the lead back in the third frame.

Fort Wayne's (39-54, 12-15) bullpen controlled the game the rest of the way, striking out 11 across 6 1/3 scoreless innings and not allowing a walk. Javier Chacon tied a season-high with six strikeouts across a season-long 3 1/3 innings pitched, earning his second win.

Left-handed pitcher Braian Salazar made his Midwest League-leading 33rd appearance of the season and struck out four across 2 scoreless innings before nine-year Major League José Leclerc retired the side in order in the ninth.

Designated hitter Luke Cantwell reached in all four plate appearances with a pair of walks and a pair of singles, including an RBI knock in the second inning.

Center fielder Ryan Wideman (No. 6 Padres prospect) tied up the game with a two-run single in the fifth inning before Rosman Verdugo gave the 'Caps the lead with an RBI single in the sixth. Wideman added two more singles for his third three-hit game at the High-A level, including another RBI single in the ninth.

Shortstop Justin DeCriscio recorded his 18th multi-hit game in 55 played with Fort Wayne, scoring after a single in the fifth and extending the Fort Wayne lead with a two-run double in the eighth.

Scoring seven unanswered runs for a second time this series, the 'Caps evened up the series against Lake County and are now 9-13 against them this season.

Next Game: Saturday, July 25 vs. Lake County (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Bryan Balzer (No. 7 Padres prospect)

- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Jackson Humphries (No. 27 Guardians prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2026

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