Dayton Business Journal 2026 Power 100 Honors Robert Murphy for Impact over the Last 25 Years

Published on July 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Dayton Dragons President Robert Murphy was named to Dayton Business Journal's "2026 Power 100: 25 Years of Progress," the publication announced. Murphy was identified as a key figure who has helped lead the region's explosive growth over the last 25 years.

Since the first season of Dayton Dragons baseball in 2000, and during the startup years prior, the organization has been led by a key group of individuals who continue to be part of the everyday vision and ongoing mission of the team. Murphy has served as President of the Dragons since the organization's inception in 1999 and founded the organization on five key business principles: affordability, family-fun entertainment, community involvement, unsurpassed customer service, and unique and impactful opportunities for business partners.

Murphy has led the Dragons to deliver an annual economic impact of $27.5 million dollars and over $700 million dollars of economic impact in total over 26 seasons. That number is expected to increase via creation of Deck the Diamond, an annual holiday light show event, and the opening of the South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club. The Diamond Club development provides a new and exciting way for businesses to come downtown for conferences and groups to host large parties such as formals, weddings, anniversary celebrations and more. In addition, the development of the Water Street District around Day Air Ballpark speaks as a testament to the hard work Murphy has put into downtown Dayton helping build a thriving economy that includes residential spaces, dining, recreation, nightlife, and office developments. Over $3 billion in new projects have been completed since baseball began at 220 North Patterson Blvd.

"When the idea of professional baseball was first brought to the people of Dayton 25 years ago, many were skeptical," Murphy said. "Previous attempts had been unsuccessful. By recognizing immediately that Dragons baseball would not be possible without the people of the Miami Valley, we have become a foundational piece in the regrowth of the region. Hiring of local talent, developing programs to benefit the community, and working with partners whose businesses are vital to everyday lives of Dayton have all led to huge impact in the region. This recognition truly speaks volumes to the relationship we've been able to build with our fans and our community and keeping those folks coming downtown all year long. I'm grateful for the recognition, not only for what it means to me, but also for what it means to our staff, our fans, and our community."

Learn more about the Dayton Business Journal's Power 100 and Murphy's recognition at bizjournals.com/dayton/news/2026/07/14/dbj-power-100-25-years-continues-51-60.html.







Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.