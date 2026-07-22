Top of Cubs' Order Leads 5-2 Win against Wisconsin

Published on July 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (52-35) continued their head-to-head success against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (48-38) on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field, winning 5-2. With their series-opening victory, the Cubs are 5-1 against Wisconsin with a +55 run differential in the 2026 season series.

The night began with a pitching matchup of top-20 prospects in their respective organizations, as No. 15 Cubs prospect Jostin Florentino opposed No. 17 Brewers prospect Ethan Dorchies. Both starters had an up-and-down night, but Florentino was consistently better, striking out seven in 4.0 innings of two-run work. He retired six hitters in a row to start his night, while Dorchies labored through a 28-pitch first inning. Dorchies would go on to allow five runs in his 4.0 frames.

In the first inning, Dorchies walked three consecutive hitters out of the gate, loading the bases with nobody out. Left fielder Jose Escobar drove in the night's first run with a fielder's choice, and a baserunning play made the score 2-0. With center fielder Kane Kepley at third base, Escobar took off and stole second, forcing a throw that brought Kepley across the plate.

Wisconsin would tie the game briefly in the third inning, rallying with two outs after right fielder Luid Castillo led off with a long home run to right-center. Each of the top three hitters in Wisconsin's order reached with two retired, including third baseman Eric Bitonti, who rolled a game-tying RBI single.

The Cubs came right back with a go-ahead run in the bottom of the third, as Kepley led off with a single and stole second base. He'd come around on an Escobar sacrifice fly, giving South Bend a 3-2 edge.

The top of the Cubs' order produced another two runs in the fifth inning. First baseman Michael Carico, who had replaced starting leadoff man Christian Olivo due to a first-inning injury, started the inning by roping a double to right. Kepley followed with another double to right-center, scoring Carico and chasing Dorchies off the mound. Escobar brought the game to its final score with an RBI groundout, sending Kepley home. Escobar finished the night with three RBI, while Kepley scored three runs.

The Timber Rattlers' two-run third inning ended up being the full extent of their offensive output, as the South Bend bullpen delivered 5.0 scoreless innings. Right-handers Nate Williams and JP Wheat each contributed a scoreless frame, with Wheat leaving two runners aboard. Southpaw Jackson Brockett handled the rest, notching a save with 3.0 hitless innings.

The Cubs and Timber Rattlers will next play some daytime baseball at 12:05 PM on Wednesday, July 22. While South Bend has not yet announced its starting pitcher for Wednesday, Wisconsin will go with left-hander Wande Torres.







Midwest League Stories from July 21, 2026

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