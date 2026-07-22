Lugnuts Ace Dettmer Promoted to Double-A

Published on July 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster move in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Nathan Detttmer is promoted to Midland (Class-AA - Texas League)

Dettmer, MLB Pipeline's No. 28 A's prospect, began the season with Class-A Stockton, but posted a 2.96 ERA with five walks and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings to sail up to Lansing in May. He then held South Bend hitless through six innings in his Midwest League debut, tossed seven innings of one-run ball against Quad Cities, and notched 51 strikeouts in 53 innings spanning 10 starts. In 80 1/3 total innings between Stockton and Lansing, he has allowed just three home runs.

The Lansing Lugnuts (7-16, 36-51) open a six-game home series vs. the Great Lakes Loons tonight at 7:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 21, 2026

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