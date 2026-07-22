Gurevitch, Peete Combine for Five Homers in Chiefs Win

Published on July 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release









Jack Gurevitch of the Peoria Chiefs

(Peoria Chiefs) Jack Gurevitch of the Peoria Chiefs(Peoria Chiefs)

PEORIA, IL - Three home runs from Jack Gurevitch and two from Tai Peete powered the Chiefs to a 16-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday night at Dozer Park.

Gurevitch recorded the first three-homer game by a Chiefs player since Michael Curiale did so on May 12, 2024.

In the first meeting between the two teams this season, the Chiefs improved to 10-14 in the second half and took game one of the six-game set.

The Whitecaps immediately worked two walks against Chiefs starter Leonel Sequera before a double play erased one runner and left another at third with two outs. Former Chief Andrew Sojka hit a routine ground ball to third baseman Michael Dattalo, but his throwing error allowed a run to score, making it 1-0.

After Sequera's third walk of the inning, Samuel Gil lined an RBI single to right field, pushing West Michigan's lead to 2-0 before Sequera struck out Stephen Hrustich to end the frame.

The Chiefs evened it up in the bottom of the first thanks to back-to-back solo home runs from Peete and Gurevitch on three combined pitches.

It was all Peoria from there, highlighted by a six-run third inning. After Anyelo Encarnación drew the first of his three walks, Peete sent his second no-doubter to right field, again on the first pitch of the at-bat. Dattalo had a two-RBI single, Ian Petrutz recorded an RBI double and Sammy Hernandez drove in a run on a base hit, extending the Chiefs' lead to 8-2.

Sequera tossed 3.2 innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits, walking four and striking out five.

Petrutz recorded a sacrifice fly in the fifth to push the Chiefs' lead to 9-2.

In the sixth, Gurevitch blasted his second long ball of the game to right before José Suárez added an RBI single and Dattalo followed with an RBI double to make it 13-2.

Peete and Gurevitch struck again in the seventh when Peete tripled in a run and Gurevitch sent his third bomb to the opposite field, lengthening Peoria's lead to 16-2.

After Sequera's departure in the fourth, Jawilme Ramírez, Nate Dohm and Rubén Menes combined for 4.1 scoreless innings.

West Michigan scored one final run in the ninth on Sojka's RBI single off Trey Pooser, who made his Chiefs and Cardinals organizational debut.

The Chiefs and Whitecaps square off for game two on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m.

Tickets are available on PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park box office for Splash Day. $2 hot dogs and $2 nachos will also be available, presented by Ollie's, and dogs are allowed into the gates.

Fans can watch the game on MiLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live app or listen on PeoriaChiefs.com.

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Midwest League Stories from July 21, 2026

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