Hawaiian Shirt, Bucket Hat and Ice Scraper Giveaways Highlight July 21-26 Homestand

Published on July 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Three giveaways, Christmas in July, Splash Days, Hawaiian Night and Perros Bomberos de Peoria headline the July 21-26 homestand at Dozer Park. The Chiefs take on the West Michigan Whitecaps, the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Tickets for all six games are available at PeoriaChiefs.com or the Dozer Park box office.

The full homestand itinerary is listed below:

TUESDAY, JULY 21 at 6:35 p.m.; Taco Tuesday; Bark In The Park; Silver Sluggers

Kick off your week with $2 ground beef tacos and bring your four-legged friend to Dozer Park. Silver Sluggers members can redeem a Tuesday voucher or exchange unused tickets later this season for $5.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 at 12:05 p.m.; Splash Day; Wallet Friendly Wednesday, presented by Ollie's; Bark In The Park

Kids can enjoy Splash Day festivities with water balloons and water guns. Save some cash in the middle of the week with $2 hot dogs and $2 nachos, available throughout the game. It's also the second of three chances to bring your dog to Dozer Park.

THURSDAY, JULY 23 at 6:35 p.m.; Perros Bomberos de Peoria; Bucks For Brews; Bark In The Park; Postgame Fireworks

The Chiefs rebrand as Perros Bomberos de Peoria, honoring Peoria's Hispanic heritage with specialty jerseys and caps. Gear up for the weekend with $2 domestic draft beers, $2 sodas and $4 craft beers. It's the final Bark in the Park of the week. If you didn't get enough fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend, Dozer Park has you covered with three straight nights of booms.

FRIDAY, JULY 24 at 7:05 p.m.; Hawaiian Night; Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway, presented by CEFCU; Family Fridays, presented by Firehouse Pizza & Pub; Postgame Fireworks, presented by CEFCU

Aloha! Join us on island time for Hawaiian Night, featuring Hawaiian-themed entertainment and festivities throughout the night. The first 1,000 fans receive a Chiefs-themed Hawaiian shirt, thanks to CEFCU. Bring the whole family out to Dozer Park, where you can snag four tickets and two small pizza coupons to Firehouse Pizza & Pub for just $50. Stay through the game and watch the night sky light up with fireworks. Mahalo!

SATURDAY, JULY 25 at 7:05 p.m.; Christmas in July; Ice Scraper Giveaway, presented by Sparkle Express; Postgame Fireworks

Merry Christmas! Wait...What?! That's right, celebrate Christmas in July at Dozer Park. It may be hot outside, but the first 1,000 fans can pick up a Chiefs-themed ice scraper, courtesy of Sparkle Express, for the upcoming winter. Fans will be rewarded with a nightcap of fireworks after the final out.

SUNDAY, JULY 26 at 2:05 p.m.; Grand Slam Sunday, presented by OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois; Family Splash Day; Bucket Hat Giveaway, presented by Aqua-Tots Swim School

What's better than cooling off with another Splash Day at Dozer Park? The first 1,000 fans receive a Chiefs bucket hat to help stay cool in the summer sun, and kids can enjoy water-themed activities throughout the afternoon. As always on Grand Slam Sunday, kids aged 12 and under get in for just $5. Chiefs players will sign autographs after the game, and kids can also play catch on the field and run the bases afterward.

Fans can purchase tickets for this homestand and all 2026 Chiefs home games by visiting PeoriaChiefs.com or the Dozer Park box office.







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