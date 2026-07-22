TinCaps Pull Off Miraculous Comeback in Series Opener
Published on July 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps came back down 6-0 to defeat the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) 7-6 in Tuesday night's series opener at Parkview Field.
Fort Wayne (38-52, 11-13) sealed the deal by driving in the final two runs with two outs in the ninth. Center fielder Ryan Wideman (No. 7 Padres prospect) brought home Zach Evans on an RBI single to tie the game. Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) capped off his two-hit evening by driving Wideman home on a base hit to end the contest.
McCoy collected his Midwest League-leading 24th double in the sixth inning and still leads Fort Wayne with 23 multi-hit showings in 2026. First baseman Jack Costello sparked the comeback with a solo homer in the seventh, his 11th of the season. Costello's 21st career long ball in a TinCap uniform moves him into ninth all-time in franchise history, tying Fernando Tatis Jr. The 25-year-old drove in his second run of the night on a single one inning later.
Tuesday marked the sixth walk-off win for the TinCaps this season and the second against the Captains. The other came on June 2 on an RBI single off the bat of Justin DeCriscio in a 6-5 comeback win. It is the second-largest comeback win of the year for Fort Wayne, with 26 of their 38 victories in 2026 being in come-from-behind fashion.
Lake County (50-37, 13-10) got 4 scoreless innings from left-hander Harrison Bodendorf in his High-A debut. The 22-year-old punched out five and allowed two hits after posting a 2.35 ERA with Single-A Hill City in seven appearances to begin the campaign.
Right fielder Juneiker Caceres (MLB No, 97/Guardians No. 6 prospect) posted his first multi-hit showing in High-A in the loss. Caceres went 3-for-5 with an RBI groundout and a leadoff triple in the fifth frame.
Next Game: Wednesday, July 22 vs. Lake County (12:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Winyer Chourio
- Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Jacob Zibin
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