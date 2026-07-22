Davalan & Wagner Homer But Loons Drop Series Opener 9-6 to Lugnuts
Published on July 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (37-51) (8-16) scored seven runs in the sixth inning in a 9-6 win over the Great Lakes Loons (52-36) (16-8) on a 78-degree cloudy Tuesday night at Jackson® Field™.
- Logan Wagner hit his 29th career home run as a Loon and 14th in 2026. He now ranks third on the all-time Loons list behind Andy Pages' 31 and Chris Newell's 30. Tonight, his two-run shot to right field pulled Great Lakes within three runs in the ninth inning.
- Chuck Davalan was the first Loon to 14 home runs. The 41st overall pick in the 2025 draft smashed the first pitch of the ninth inning to the berm beyond the right field fence. Davalan had the only other Great Lakes extra base hit tonight with a double in the first inning.
- Loons' starter Sterling Patick struck out six over five innings. The Lugnuts tallied two runs in the first inning. From the second to the fifth inning, the left-hander allowed only two base runners and no runs.
- Emil Morales drove in the first three runs for Great Lakes. He hit a two-run single in the first inning and RBI single in the third inning. Eduardo Quintero was plated on both singles and reached four times tonight, adding two singles and two walks.
- Loons' pitching walked seven batters in the contest, five in the sixth inning. Lansing's Daniel Bucciero accounted for two hits and three runs in the frame. He hit a two-run home run, his first in High-A and added an RBI two-bagger. Nicolas Cruz permitted the home run and Justin Chambers allowed the RBI double.
- Great Lakes left nine on base. Three walks loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, but a Luis Carrasco strikeout of Chase Harlan ended the threat.
Rounding Things Out
Chuck Davalan and Logan Wagner homered in the same contest for the second time in four games. They have homered in the same game in four instances in 2026.
Up Next
Great Lakes and Lansing play tomorrow Wednesday, July 22nd. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET at Jackson® Field™.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from July 21, 2026
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