Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs. Cedar Rapids)

Published on July 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, July 21, 2026 l Game #89 (23)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (6-18, 37-51) at Dayton Dragons (9-13, 48-40)

RH Ivran Romero (3-5, 7.74) vs. RH David Lorduy (0-1, 4.68)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: This is the first meeting of the year between the clubs.

Dragons First Half Summary: Record: 39-27, East Division champs. By winning 8 of their last 9 games in the half including 2 elimination games on the final night, the Dragons overtook Great Lakes and Lake County to win the division by 1 game. The Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games. The Dragons previously won First Half division titles in 2001 and '07. The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 tied for second best in franchise history (44-26, .629 in 2007; 39-27, .591 in 2022).

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 5, Lake County 4. Marcus Smith delivered a two-run triple with two outs and two strikes in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Dragons to a 5-4 lead and eventual win. Trent Hodgdon pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth to close out the win. John Michael Faile and Jacob Friend each had home runs for Dayton. The win gave manager Julio Morillo 200 for his career.

Last Series: Dayton 1, Lake County 1. The Captains outscored the Dragons 10-7. Dayton batted .175 (.125 avg. with runners in scoring position). The Dragons had 3 HR, 5 stolen bases, a 5.29 team ERA, and 1 error.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

Sunday's win was the Dragons fourth this season in games when they trailed and were down to their last out before coming back to win. Others were May 6 (at WM), May 17 (vs. GL), and July 1 (vs. LAN). Sunday was the first win after trailing and being down to their last strike.

The Dragons have hit 16 HR in 14 G (1.14 HR/G) since the promotions of four key hitters on June 30. While this is below their pre-June 30 home run pace (1.30 HR/G), the post-June 30 pace is still near the pace of the club record set in 2022 (1.19 HR/G).

The Dragons have hit 112 HR in 88 G, on pace to finish the year with 166 (club record: 152 in 2022). In 17 of the Dragons first 25 seasons (2000-2025), they did not reach 112 home runs for the year.

The Dragons have scored 511 runs, on pace to finish the year with 760 (club record is 730 in 2000). The Dragons did not reach 511 runs in 2025 until September 1, finishing the year with 542.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Mason Neville in his last 4 G is 5 for 12 (.417) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 BB, 4 SO. Neville has 13 HR w/3 Reds farm clubs on the year (T-8 th in Reds org.)

Peyton Stovall in his last 33 G (since May 30) is batting .310 with 7 HR, 7 2B, 3 3B, and 27 RBI with an OPS of 1.026 (3rd in MWL in OPS since May 30).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, July 18 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids LH Cesar Lares (0-4, 15.98) at Dayton RH JP Ortiz (4-1, 5.06)

Thursday, July 19 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Kolten Smith (0-1, 3.86) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (2-1, 4.70)

Friday, July 20 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Adrian Bohorquez (0-0, 6.88) at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, July 21 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids LH Desan Hill (1-7, 6.18) at Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (3-3, 5.36) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Friday, July 20 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Justin Mitrovich (1-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Ty Floyd (0-2, 4.29) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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