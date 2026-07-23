Dragons Veteran Salute Program Presented by CareSource Military & Veterans Honors Veteran July 26

Published on July 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - CareSource Military & Veterans and the Dayton Dragons will host retired United States Marine Corps Corporal Bill Greenaway through the Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans on Sunday, July 26, at 1:05 pm when the Dayton Dragons take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Sunday will be the fourth of five special Veteran Salute dates for the 2026 season.

The Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veteran provides veterans in the Dayton region with a once-in-a-lifetime experience to celebrate their service to our country. Each honoree has their story shared in front of the crowd at Day Air Ballpark, followed by a standing ovation in appreciation of the veteran's hard work and dedication both in military and civilian accomplishments.

Retired Corporal Greenaway Story:

Bill Greenaway grew up in Shiloh, Ohio, and after graduating high school during the Korean War era, he recognized he would eventually be called to serve and decided to take action himself. In 1952, Greenaway enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Shortly after enlisting, he received notice that he had also been selected through the draft process, which superseded his enlistment. He received a recommendation for the Marine Corps, allowing him to continue with his original plan.

Greenaway completed boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego before being assigned to Barstow, California, where he worked at a supply depot in the Mojave Desert. Following additional overseas training at Camp Pendleton, he deployed to Korea. After a two-week journey, his unit arrived in Korea just one day after a ceasefire had been reached, dramatically changing the nature of their mission. The unit was temporarily redirected to Japan before eventually returning to Korea.

Throughout his military service, he served as a Telephone Repairman, supporting communications operations and ensuring critical systems remained functioning. He served from 1952 to 1954 before continuing his military commitment in the Marine Corps Reserve from 1954 to 1960. He retired with the rank of Corporal after a total of eight years of military service. He earned multiple commendations including the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and more.

Following his military career, he built a successful civilian career returning to Ohio Bell Telephone Company, a job he describes as one of the best opportunities he could have had. He worked there for 32 years before retiring at age 50.

Greenaway remains deeply involved in his community after retirement. He volunteers extensively through his church, participates in local campaigns and civic engagement efforts, served as Chairman of the Education Committee with his local community organization, and dedicates time to helping others and fixing things whenever he can.

To nominate a veteran in your life for the Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans, please visit daytondragons.com/veteransalute.







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Dragons Veteran Salute Program Presented by CareSource Military & Veterans Honors Veteran July 26 - Dayton Dragons

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