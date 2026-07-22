Deck the Diamond Returns to Day Air Ballpark this Winter

Published on July 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio - Deck the Diamond is back for its second annual season at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District, the Dayton Dragons announced Wednesday.

Following a successful inaugural run in 2025-2026, the event will take place across 41 nights between Friday, November 13, 2026, and Saturday, January 2, 2027. Deck the Diamond will feature over 1.5 million holiday lights. Every ten minutes, a dazzling synchronized music and light show will take place featuring a breathtaking display where stadium lights come alive in harmony with the holiday music.

See a brief video presentation of Deck the Diamond (see full link below)

LINK: https://youtu.be/TQARz-A5w8g?si=O7OYSu-_1S5PJDBm

Deck the Diamond will operate every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in November starting November 13. Wednesday and Thursday events will run from 6:00-9:00 pm. Fridays and Saturdays in November are set for 5:30-9:00 pm.

Starting Wednesday, December 2, Deck the Diamond will run on a nightly basis until Saturday, January 2, beginning at either 5:30 pm for Fridays - Sundays or 6:00 pm on weeknights and running until 9:00 pm. The event will be closed on Christmas Day, December 25.

"We are thrilled to continue our Deck the Diamond tradition in 2026-2027," Dayton Dragons President Robert Murphy said. "After a tremendous first year, we're excited to re-transform Day Air Ballpark into a winter wonderland, creating even more memories for our community and families in downtown Dayton."

Each night of Deck the Diamond is set to feature s'more roasting at fire pits located around the ballpark, special sweet holiday treats, and winter cocktails. Children will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with Santa. Children can additionally write letters to Santa, participate in a scavenger hunt, make a beaded festive bracelet, and create their own ornament. Families will have the chance to ride the North Pole Express and enjoy plenty of "Elfie Stations" located around the ballpark perfect for all holiday photos including a 44-foot-tall Christmas tree.

Tickets for the general public are available for the all-in price of $13.50 without fees. Dragons baseball season ticket holders and sponsors can purchase Deck the Diamond tickets for the all-in price of $10.00 with no additional fees. All 2026-2027 tickets will be undated, meaning they are flex tickets and can be used to attend any public date.

Tickets can be purchased at the following link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/160064F4C2387E10

Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Dayton Dragons Box Office or by calling (937) 228-2287.

Day Air Ballpark will offer numerous areas available for groups, families, and companies of any size to celebrate the holidays together. Rentals of the climate-controlled South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club and Day Air Ballpark Craftsmen Home Improvements luxury suites are available each night of Deck the Diamond. Guests in these areas can select from a special catering menu and enjoy touring the holiday lights and activities on the same night. Those interested in booking a hospitality space can contact the Dragons at 937-228-2287 ext. 290 or send an email to dragons@daytondragons.com.

Guests are reminded that Day Air Ballpark is a cashless venue. Merry Market, the North Pole Express train, and all food/beverage items require additional purchases. All other activities are included in the ticket price.

Parking near Day Air Ballpark can be found on various side streets or metered spots are free starting at 6 pm on weekdays and free on weekends.

For additional information and a complete event schedule, visit dragonsdeckthediamond.com.

The Dragons will officially announce and celebrate this winter's Deck the Diamond at Saturday's game for "Christmas in July" against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Santa and his favorite elf, Buddy, the "Mean One", and the "Snow Princess" will attend and be positioned at special photo locations. The "Snow Princess" will additionally perform during a special inning break. The game will also include a highlight video on the Dragons HD video board and other fun items. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm. To purchase tickets, visit daytondragons.com or contact the Dragons at 937-228-2287.







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