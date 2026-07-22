Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. Cedar Rapids)

Published on July 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, July 22, 2026 l Game #90 (24)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (6-19, 37-52) at Dayton Dragons (10-13, 49-40)

LH Cesar Lares (0-4, 15.98) vs. RH JP Ortiz (4-1, 5.06)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the second game of a six-game series.

Dragons First Half Summary: Record: 39-27, East Division champs. By winning 8 of their last 9 games in the half including 2 elimination games on the final night, the Dragons overtook Great Lakes and Lake County to win the division by 1 game. The Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games. The Dragons previously won First Half division titles in 2001 and '07. The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 tied for second best in franchise history (44-26, .629 in 2007; 39-27, .591 in 2022).

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 14, Cedar Rapids 13 (10 innings). The Dragons erased an early 6-0 deficit and trailed 13-10 going to the bottom of the ninth inning before rallying. In the ninth, Peyton Stovall's two-run single and a sacrifice fly by Ryan McCrystal pushed the game to extra innings, and Jacob Friend won it with a sacrifice fly in the 10 th. Reliever Brady Afthim was outstanding, working the final three innings and allowing only an unearned run. The Dragons had 15 hits including three each by Victor Acosta and Tyson Lewis.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

In a 14-13 game last night, the most notable individual achievement was by a pitcher! Dayton's Brady Afthim completed a rare "immaculate inning" in the eighth, striking out all three hitters on a total of nine pitches. This is believed to be the first immaculate inning by a Dragons pitcher since at least 2007. In the Major Leagues since 2010, there have been fewer immaculate innings than no-hitters or triple plays.

Tuesday's comeback was one of the biggest in Dragons history as they came back from a 6-0 deficit (only five times in recorded Dragons history, 2001-26, have the Dragons won a game after trailing by more than six runs). This was the first time the Dragons won a game despite trailing by at least three runs in the ninth inning since July 4, 2024 when they won at Lake County, getting a tie-breaking two-run double by Sal Stewart.

The Dragons have hit 17 HR in 15 G (1.13 HR/G) since the promotions of four key hitters on June 30. While this is below their pre-June 30 home run pace (1.30 HR/G), the post-June 30 pace is still near the pace of the club record set in 2022 (1.19 HR/G).

The Dragons have hit 113 HR in 89 G, on pace to finish the year with 166 (club record: 152 in 2022). In 18 of the Dragons first 25 seasons (2000-2025), they did not reach 113 home runs for the year.

The Dragons have scored 525 runs, on pace to finish the year with 772 (club record is 730 in 2000). The Dragons did not reach 525 runs in 2025 until September 4, finishing the year with 542.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Mason Neville in his last 5 G is 6 for 16 (.375) with 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 BB. Neville has 14 HR w/3 Reds farm clubs on the year (8 th in Reds org.).

Peyton Stovall in his last 34 G (since May 30) is batting .306 with 7 HR, 7 2B, 3 3B, and 30 RBI with an OPS of 1.002 (3rd in MWL in OPS since May 30).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, July 19 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Kolten Smith (0-1, 3.86) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (2-1, 4.70)

Friday, July 20 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Adrian Bohorquez (0-0, 6.88) at Dayton RH Deivi Villafana (no record) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, July 21 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids LH Desan Hill (1-7, 6.18) at Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (3-3, 5.36) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Friday, July 20 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Justin Mitrovich (1-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Ty Floyd (0-2, 4.29) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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