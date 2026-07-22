TinCaps Game Information: July 22 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on July 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (38-52, 11-13) @ Lake County Captains (50-37, 13-10)

Wednesday, July 22 | Parkview Field | 12:05 PM | Game 91 of 132

RHP Winyer Chourio (1-2, 10.1 IP, 8.71 ERA) vs. RHP Jacob Zibin (1-2, 18.2 IP, 5.79 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

WALK IT OFF: Fort Wayne finished off a miraculous comeback win on Tuesday with their sixth walk-off of the campaign. Alex McCoy's RBI single in the 9th inning is the second walk-off winner for the 'Caps this season against Lake County, with the other coming on June 2 courtesy of Justin DeCriscio. The TinCaps have a walk-off winner in each of the last five homestands dating back to the end of May, when Jack Costello crushed a walk-off three-run homer on May 22 against Dayton. Fort Wayne had 4 walk-off victories in 2025, three of which were by Brandon Butterworth, including the last coming on July 30 against Great Lakes.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: The TinCaps completed their second-largest comeback of the season in Tuesday night's 7-6 victory. All 3 wins on the previous road trip were not in come-from-behind fashion after winning 16 straight comeback affairs dating back to May 15 on the road against Cedar Rapids. Of their 38 victories this year, 26 are comeback wins.

PACKING PARVIEW: The Fort Wayne TinCaps ended Tuesday night with the 7th-best crowd in Minor League Baseball, with an attendance of 6,011. It is the 11th time this season the 'Caps have welcomed more than 6,000 fans to the ballpark. That number only trailed five Triple-A teams and Dayton. The TinCaps this season are 3rd of 60 teams at the Single-A/High-A levels in average attendance, bringing in an average of 4,736 fans a night.

HOLDING THE LINE: TinCaps relievers Javier Chacon, Will Koger and Luis German tossed 5.0 scoreless innings in Fort Wayne's comeback efforts on Tuesday. Only 1 hit was allowed in the stretch, with a pair of key double plays playing a major factor in keeping Lake County off the board. Chacon has not allowed a run in 3 of his last 4 outings and is third on the team with 20 appearances this year. Koger struck out 4 batters for the first time since May 1 when he was with Single-A Lake Elsinore against Ontario and has not surrendered a run in his last 3 showings. German collected his third win of the season in his second outing back with the team since being transferred from the Arizona Complex League on July 15.

JACK ATTACK: Fort Wayne left fielder Jack Costello hit his 11th home run of the season in the seventh inning on Tuesday night, giving him 21 round-trippers in his TinCaps career. Jack is now 1 of 11 players in franchise history to hit the 20-home-run mark and is tied for 9th in career home runs with Fernando Tatis Jr (2017). Costello has a hit in 11 of his last 14 showings, slashing .265/.321/.551 with a .872 OPS and 4 HR in the stretch. Thirteen of Costello's 15 doubles this season have come since May 9, ranking him eighth in the Midwest League in that stretch. Costello has led the MWL since the start of 2025, with 11 of his 20 home runs against left-handed pitching, three ahead of his own teammate, Jake Cunningham.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCaps slugger Alex McCoy walked it off in the ninth inning on Tuesday and collected his Midwest League-leading 24th double of the season. McCoy has 11 multi-RBI games this season, with July 10 at West Michigan being his third three-RBI showing. The No. 19 Padres prospect is the active team leader in RBI (45) and multi-hit games (23) in 81 games this season. Along with leading the Midwest League in doubles, McCoy is 3rd in extra-base hits (37), fourth in total bases (144), and seventh in hits (82). The 24-year-old has reached base in six straight games with a knock in 5 of 6.

BIG LEAGUE ARM IN THE HOUSE: Nine-year Major League pitcher José Leclerc joins Fort Wayne as part of a rehab assignment. After eight seasons with the Rangers and one with the Athletics, Leclerc signed a Minor League contract with the San Diego Padres on March 17, 2026, after pitching in only 10 games in 2025, missing the final five and a half months due to shoulder surgery. Leclerc won a World Series in 2023 with the Rangers and left Texas as the Rangers/Senators all-time leader in strikeouts by a reliever (469), fourth in games pitched (350), and 10th in saves (41). He made his first professional appearance with the ACL Padres in 437 days on July 3. The native of Esperanza, Dominican Republic has a career 12-21, 3.34 ERA, earning 41 saves across 369.1 innings pitched and striking out 481.







Midwest League Stories from July 22, 2026

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