Dragons Complete Huge Comeback to Win in 10 Innings, 14-13 over Kernels

Published on July 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Jacob Friend's game-winning sacrifice fly broke a 13-13 tie in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 14-13 in a game that ended one minute before midnight on Tuesday night.

Click here to view the game-winning plate appearance: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2079780908165431452

The Dragons overcame an early 6-0 deficit and trailed 13-10 going to the bottom of the ninth inning before rallying to win. The game was delayed in the seventh inning for one hour, 29 minutes due to rain.

The Dayton win in a game in which they had trailed by six runs tied for the sixth largest comeback victory in franchise history.

Recap: Cedar Rapids came out of the gate quickly, connecting on four home runs over the first three innings. They led the Dragons 6-0 going to the bottom of the second inning when Dayton scored three runs on four hits to cut the deficit. The inning started with singles by Tyson Lewis and Jacob Friend. After a balk advanced the runners to second and third, Alfredo Alcantara's run-scoring ground out to second base got the Dragons scoring started. Victor Acosta followed with a single to center to drive in Friend, and after a catcher's interference call moved Acosta to second, Ryan McCrystal singled through the middle to drive in the Acosta and make it 6-3.

Cedar Rapids added a run in the third to lead 7-3, but the Dragons again battled back. Mason Neville opened the fourth inning with a home run to right field, his fifth with the Dragons and 14th of the year in the Reds farm system. Alcantara then worked a walk and went to third on Acosta's double. Peyton Stovall grounded out to bring in Alcantara and make it 7-5.

The Dragons tied the game in the fifth inning, getting back-to-back singles from Marcus Smith and Tyson Lewis followed by a two-run double by Jacob Friend to even the score at 7-7.

Cedar Rapids pushed across two runs in the top of the sixth to regain the lead at 9-7, but the Dragons responded. Acosta led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and eventually scored on McCrystal's one-out single. Julio Carreras was hit by a pitch, and a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third. Smith's ground out brought in McCrystal to tie the game, and Lewis' run-scoring single drove in Carreras to give the Dragons a 10-9 lead.

But Cedar Rapids scored three runs in the top of the seventh, keyed by a Dayton error and a two-run single by Miguel Briceno to put the Kernels in front, 12-10.

Before the Dragons batted in the bottom of the seventh, the game was delayed by rain for one hour, 29 minutes. After play resumed, Dayton pitcher Brady Afthim fired an immaculate inning in the eighth, striking out all three batters in the inning on the minimum of nine pitches. Cedar Rapids scored an unearned run in the top of the ninth to take a 13-10 lead to the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Dragons loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth on a pair of walks and a catcher's interference play. Peyton Stovall delivered a two-run single to pull the Dragons to within a run, and McCrystal's sacrifice fly tied the game at 13-13, sending it to extra innings. Afthim worked out of a jam in the top of the 10th, keeping the Kernels from scoring.

The Dragons began the bottom of the 10th with free runner Julio Carreras at second base. After Marcus Smith struck out, Carreras completed a clutch steal of third base to advance the winning run to within 90 feet of home plate. After Lewis worked a walk, Friend lifted a deep drive to left field that easily allowed Carreras to tag and score the winning run, completing the Dragons comeback.

The Dragons finished the night with 15 hits. Lewis and Acosta each had three hits. McCrystal, Smith, and Friend each had two.

Afthim tossed three innings for the win, striking out seven without issuing a walk. He allowed one unearned run on two hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (10-13, 49-40) host the Kernels (6-19, 37-52) again on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in the second game of a six-game series. JP Ortiz (4-1, 5.06) will start for the Dragons against Cesar Lares (0-4, 15.98). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







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