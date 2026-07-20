Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio (July 21-July 26)

Published on July 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins)

GAME SCHEDULE

Tuesday, July 21 2026 at 7:05 PM

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Friday, July 24, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 1:05 PM

All 132 Dragons games in 2026 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

Dragons games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this week will be televised on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will be joined on the telecast on Friday by Jeff Stevens from Mix 107.7 and on Saturday/Sunday by Hutch Konerman from WDTN TV.

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games this homestand. Single-game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2026 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at daytondragons.com/tickets

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287

In person by coming to the Dragons Box Office, open M-F, 9am to 5pm

Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Email the Dragons at dragons@daytondragons.com

Pricing for single game tickets for stadium seats and lawn tickets:

Stadium = July: $20

Lawn= July: $10

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday, July 21: RH David Lorduy

- Wednesday, July 22: RH JP Ortiz

- Thursday, July 23: RH Luke Hayden

- Friday, July 24: TBA

- Saturday, July 25: LH Kyle McCoy

- Sunday, July 26: RH Ty Floyd

Team update:

Carter Graham was selected as the Midwest League Player of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month for June. He hit 11 home runs for the Dragons in June, the second highest HR total in any month for a Dayton player in franchise history (Austin Kearns had 14 in July, 2000). In June with the Dragons, Graham batted .354, 11 HR, 27 RBI, .829 slugging pct, 1.319 OPS (he also played 1 G with Chattanooga in June and added an additional HR). Graham became the first Dayton hitter to be named MWL Player of the Month since Blake Dunn in April, 2023, and only the fourth since the award's inception in 2005 (others were Jose Siri in 2017; Brian O'Grady in 2015).

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, July 21

National Anthem: Sacred Heart of Jesus Youth Choir

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Dayton Vintage Dance

Wednesday, July 22

National Anthem: Skyhawk Singers

Honor Guard: Belmont NJROTC

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: Dayton Ballroom Dance Club

4 Paws 4 Ability

Thursday, July 23

National Anthem: Centerville High School Band Leadership Team

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Centerville High School Band

Dog Days of Summer

Rudy and Rover - Robot Dog Experience

$2 Sahlen's Premium Smokehouse Hot Dogs

Pet Parade presented by Montgomery County Animal Resource Center

Frankfurter 500 - Dragons Weiner Dog Race

Southern Ohio Flying K-9s

Friday, July 24

National Anthem: Kate Stanton

Honor Guard: Scouting America

Saturday, July 25

National Anthem: St. Henry Trio

Sunday, July 26

National Anthem: Kate Simmerman

Honor Guard: Northmont H.S. NJROTC

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: Yellow Springs Ukulele

Wild Dayton - Animal Encounter

Retirement Village People

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Donatos Movie Night

Mark your calendar for Donatos Movie Night at Day Air Ballpark. On Friday, July 31, Day Air Ballpark will be turned into the ultimate movie theatre. Bring a blanket, sit on the outfield grass, and come watch "Lilo & Stitch" on the Dragons HD video board. Order a pizza from a Dayton-Area Donatos location between July 1 and July 30 to claim your 5 FREE TICKETS. Visit daytondragons.com/movienight for more information.

Versiti Blood Center Blood Drives

Registration is open for the next Versiti Blood Center Blood Drive in the South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club on Friday, September 18. Schedule your donation at daytondragons.com/blooddrive for the event taking place from 12 pm - 6 pm. Each person who registers to donate will receive Dragons merch, a Dragons poster, two (2) tickets to an upcoming Dragons game, a behind-the-scenes tour of Day Air Ballpark including a photo on the field, and a water bottle from Versiti Blood Drive.

Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games. The winner claims 50 percent of the total pot each week with the other 50 percent supporting the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot begins at $2,500 and will continue to grow throughout this homestand. The winning number will be drawn at the conclusion of the Dragons game on Sunday, July 26. Raffle tickets are available in-person at Dragons home games. Fans can additionally play online at daytondragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Millionaire for Life Promotion Presented by Ohio Lottery

Turn in non-winning Millionaire for Life Ohio Lottery tickets for a chance to be selected to participate in the Millionaire for Life promotion presented by Ohio Lottery. Three winners will get a chance to participate in a Millionaire for Life themed inning break in front of the crowd at Day Air Ballpark on one of three Ohio Lottery prize days during the 2026 Dayton Dragons season.

HOW TO PLAY:

STEP 1: Purchase Ohio Lottery Millionaire for Life tickets.

STEP 2: Pick up the Millionaire for Life submission card at any Dragons game at the Day Air Credit Union Customer Service Booth, the Dragons Box Office, or online at www.daytondragons.com/ohiolottery

STEP 3: Fill out submission card with your information to be entered and attach your non-winning Millionaire for Life tickets. Drop off at Day Air Credit Union Customer Service Booth.

Great Clips Fun Zone

Burn some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Tuesday, July 21:

Penn Station Family Meal Deal

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Family Meal Deal perfect for two or more fans. Get two (2) small sandwiches, kids meals, medium fry, cheese dippers, and medium drinks with the coupon. Redeemable at all participating locations. To treat Dragons fans, Penn Station is bringing back the Buy One, Get One coupon for subs or sandwiches at Dayton locations. These coupons will be available on exit Tuesdays only for the rest of the 2026 season. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at www.daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Wednesday, July 22:

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Home Run for Life

The Dayton Dragons and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio have been partnering since 2004 to bring Dragons fans the iconic Home Run for Life program. Each season, Anthem and the Dragons recognize brave children who, with the help of their families, friends, and health care team, are presently battling or have successfully overcome significant medical events in their young life. For Wednesday, July 22, 2-year-old Westin will be recognized on the field during an inning break. This honoree, their family, and support team will be taken onto the field, and the honoree gets to take a symbolic lap around the bases to a standing ovation from the crowd. Westin has been diagnosed with Angelman's syndrome and is learning a new way to navigate life - come out and help celebrate his journey!

Friday, July 24:

Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Every Friday throughout the season Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local car wash locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air ballpark and keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at www.daytondragons.com/freewashfriday.

The Dragons will host this season's second Boy Scout/Girl Scout Overnighter. Scouts begin the evening with a pre-game on-field parade (starting in the right field corner) at 6:15 pm. After the game, participants camp out on the Day Air Ballpark field and watch a baseball classic movie on the giant videoboard. Tickets for the event are $14 for the game only or $25 for the game plus camping overnight. To purchase tickets, visit daytondragons.com, stop by the Dragons Box Office, or call 937-228-2287 ext. 117.

Saturday, July 25:

AES Ohio Title Sponsor Night and Safety Demonstration on the Plaza

AES Ohio 's "Glove and Equipment Safety" demonstration explains the rigorous testing of line worker clothing, gear, and equipment used when crews work with wiring, insulators, transformers, and other high-voltage equipment seen in the company's service territory. The demonstration includes controlled interruptions of the flow of electricity, causing sparks, and pops along with valuable safety tips.

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will take the field with Dragons players before the game on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Sunday, July 26:

Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans:

The Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans highlights five veterans' stories during each season. Chosen veterans are honored with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special day. Retired Corporal Bill Greenaway, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, will be recognized on Sunday for his service.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2026, including Sunday. Every participant receives a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

ON SALE NOW

Dragons Kids Club presented by Hot Head Burritos is on sale and can be purchased at the Dragons Den Team Store at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons Kids Club is only $29.99. This season, if you order more than two memberships, each additional membership is discounted by $5.

Kids Club members will receive:

Gem City Dragons Jersey

Dayton Dragons Book Bag

Gem City Dragons Hat

Hot Head Burritos Kids Meal Voucher

Two (2) Dragons Lawn Tickets

Dragons Fun Zone Pass

Parents and guardians can also sign-up their children online at daytondragons.com/kidsclub.

Great American Beer Tasting presented by Heidelberg Distributing

Tickets to the 2026 Great American Beer Tasting are on sale on now for the event on August 1, 2026 from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm. Tickets are $50 dollars until July 20 and include 15, four-ounce samples, a souvenir pint glass, a t-shirt, a raffle ticket and more! Get your tickets and learn more at dragons.com/beertasting.

2026 Dragons Fire Night presented by LION

The Dragons will host Fire Night presented by LION at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, August 6. This night will highlight local firefighters before and during the Dragons game against the Great Lakes Loons. Tickets to Dragons Fire Night are $17.50, not including online fees, and will include an exclusive hat. $7.00 from every ticket sold for Fire Night will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

For more information on Fire Night visit: daytondragons.com/firenight.

2026 Family Movie Night

Fans can "drive in" to Day Air Ballpark on Saturday, August 15, 2026 for Dragons Family Movie Night. Gates open at 6:00 pm and this year's feature Zootopia 2 will hit the Dragons seven-story videoboard beginning at 7:00 pm. There will be other movie-themed fun, Dragons mascots and the Green Team will be on hand, and there will be inflatables and carnival games for all fans to enjoy. There will also be themed-raffle prizes and more throughout the night. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and under, and season ticket members will get in free. Learn more and buy tickets at daytondragons.com/familymovienight.







Midwest League Stories from July 20, 2026

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