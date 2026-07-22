Holiday Lights - A Walk-Through Event - Returns to Neuroscience Group Field

Published on July 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - "Timber Rattlers Holiday Lights - A Walk-Through Event" is set to return to Neuroscience Group Field. The popular event from last Christmas season is back with all new displays featuring over one million lights and several fun activities from Friday, November 13 through Saturday, January 2. Fox Communities Credit Union, Midwest Restoration, Boldt, & CoVantage Credit Union have partnered with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to help bring this event back to Neuroscience Group Field.

"After an amazing first season, we couldn't be more excited to welcome Holiday Lights back in 2026," said Ryan Moede, Vice President of Business Operations for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. "The overwhelming support from our community showed us there was a real desire for a signature holiday event in the Fox Cities. We're thrilled to once again transform Neuroscience Group Field into a winter wonderland and give families another opportunity to celebrate the season together while creating memories that will last a lifetime."

The hours for the walk-through event are from 5:00pm to 8:30pm daily. The Holiday Light Show is open every night from November 13 through January 2 except for the following nights:

Monday, November 16 Monday, November 23 Monday, November 30 Monday, December 7 Monday, December 14 Wednesday, December 24

Over one million holiday lights will once be on display in the ballpark - on the field, in the seating area, on the concourse - with new synchronized music and lights show scheduled to take place approximately every twenty minutes. The performance will feature a breathtaking display where the stadium lights come alive in harmony with the holiday music.

As a reminder, parking will be free and the event will be cashless once again.

Other activities for guests include roasting s'mores at firepits located on the first base concourse and enjoying special holiday food creations and winter cocktails. There are also photo opportunities with Santa's sleigh and a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree.

Children will have the opportunity to write letters to Santa, go on a stadium-wide scavenger hunt, and ride our holiday train.

Santa will take time away from his busy schedule to meet with youngsters who want to speak directly with the man himself on the following dates:

Tuesday, December 1 Thursday, December 3 Tuesday, December 8 Thursday, December 10 Tuesday, December 15 Thursday, December 17 Tuesday, December 22

Ticket prices are $12 for Sunday-Thursday or $13 for Friday and Saturday nights. Children two and under are admitted free. The Field Level Suite (accommodates 10 people) will be heated and available for one group per night to rent out with hot chocolate and Christmas Cookies included for $300. Admission Tickets must be purchased separately.

Tickets for the nightly holiday event are available online or at the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office now! Individuals or businesses can also purchase a Holiday Lights Voucher Book for $200 which contains 20 undated Holiday Lights voucher tickets good for any night at this

link. A portion of all tickets sold during this event will go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Companies interested in sponsorship opportunities for the event can reach out to Timber Rattlers staff.







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