Rattlers Fall to Cubs
Published on July 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-2 on Thursday night at Four Winds Field as the Rattlers failed to shake out of their funk after the four-day All-Star break.
The Cubs (54-35 overall, 15-12 second half) took the lead in the bottom of the first inning on consecutive extra-base hits with one out. Josiah Hartshorn doubled down the first base line. Jose Escobar tripled off the wall in center to send Hartshorn home.
Luis Pe ñ a got the Timber Rattlers (48-40, 14-13) back to even in the top of the third with a two-out, solo home run to left. The homer was Pe ña's second of the season. He had not homered since April 18.
South Bend answered with two-out, RBI double from Kade Snell in the bottom of the third to go back in front of Wisconsin.
Hartshorn gave the Cubs a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run home run, his eleventh home run of the season.
The Timber Rattlers tried to rally in the top of the ninth. Daniel Dickinson was hit by a pitch, stole second, and moved to third on a grounder. Tayden Hall singled to drive in Dickinson and knock Luis Rujano out of the game.
Ethan Bell took over on the mound and got the second out when Hall was caught stealing second. Bell got the final out on a flyout to center for his sixth save of the season to send the Rattlers to their sixth consecutive loss. All six of the losses have come after the schedule restarted last Friday after the team returned to action after the Major League All-Star Break.
Game four of the series is Friday night at Four Winds Field. J.D. Thompson (0-1, 5.40) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Alfredo Romero (2-3, 4.83) is set to start for the Cubs. Game time is 6:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast on Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 5:45pm. Bally Sports Live will have the game on their app, too.
R H E
WIS 001 000 001 - 2 5 1
SB 101 000 20x - 4 7 2
HOME RUNS:
WIS:
Luis Peña (2nd, 0 on in 3rd inning off Ethan Flanagan, 2 out)
SB:
Josiah Hartshorn (11th, 1 on in 7th inning off Quinton Low, 1 out)
WP: Ethan Flanagan (3-3)
LP: Daniel Corniel (0-3)
SAVE: Ethan Bell (6)
TIME: 2:26
ATTN: 10,071
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