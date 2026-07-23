Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: July 28-August 2

Published on July 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers come home to Neuroscience Group Field on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts. There will be something for everyone with a variety of theme nights from the ages of the dinosaur, the gladiator, and the princess.

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link.

TUESDAY, JULY 28 at 6:40pm; Bang For Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: A Tuesday Timber Rattler staple starts the next homestand. Fans can enjoy Nathan's Famous All-Beef hot dogs, 16-ounce Pepsi products, and 16-ounce domestic beers for $2, sponsored by Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 at 6:40pm; Dinosaur Night; Dino Whiffer Bobblehead presented by Feeding America - Eastern Wisconsin & Jersey Package: You don't need to be a paleontologist to find the giveaway available on Dinosaur Night, but you do need to be one of the first 1,000 fans in attendance to receive the Whiffer on a T-Rex bobblehead courtesy of Feeding America - Eastern Wisconsin! Fans can also purchase a Dinosaur Night Jersey Ticket Package through this link which includes a game ticket and a new dinosaur-themed Timber Rattlers jersey for $44.

THURSDAY, JULY 30 at 6:40pm; Gladiator Night; Craft Brews and Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company: Before the Rattlers battle the Lugnuts on the field, you can meet two former stars from the iconic TV show American Gladiators. Tower (Steve Henneberry) and Diamond (Ericka Andersch) will be available for a FREE pregame autograph and photo session. Fuel up like a champ with $3 brats from Salmon's Meat Products, $3 Celsius Mocktails, and $3 craft beers for champions of legal drinking age from Fox River Brewing Company.

FRIDAY, JULY 31 at 6:40pm; Neon Night with Foam Stick Giveaway presented by Focus; Fireworks presented by Appleton Lathing; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: The stadium is about to glow on Neon Night presented by Focus! Help the Rattlers create flashy Friday night lights by being one of the first 1,000 fans in attendance to receive a Neon Foam Stick from Focus. There are fireworks ready to go after the game courtesy of Appleton Lathing. We will be holding a special glow-in-the-dark Menasha Corporation Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1 at 6:40pm; Princess Night with VIP Pregame Tea Party; Brewers Wisco Popup Series; Fireworks presented by Steinhafels; Postgame Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Your princess can wear her crown and gown to the ballpark for a Princess Night! VIP Tea Party packages can be purchased for $37 through this link to let you princess meet royalty. The package includes a game ticket, guaranteed meet & greet with princesses, and themed snacks and beverages before the game in the Fox Club! The Milwaukee Brewers will be bringing their Wisco Pop Up Series to the ballpark for this game, too. The Saturday night postgame fireworks display is presented by Steinhafels. Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under happens after fireworks and is presented by Meijer.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2 at 1:10pm; Seat Cushion Giveaway presented by Titletown; Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka; Brewers Sunday; Faith & Family Day with postgame performance by Jedidiah; Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: Wisconsin Timber Rattler seat cushions make anywhere you sit the best in the house. Be one of the 1,000 fans in attendance for this game to grab your seat cushion from Titletown. Treat your furry friend to a seat in the left field grass berm for Bark in the Park, presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Please make sure your pup's vaccinations are current and enter through the left field gate. Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog - up to $2,500 this season - to Hope Highway Dog Rescue for every Bark in the Park Game. Fans of all ages are also invited to play catch on the right field grass from noon to 12:30pm presented by TruGreen. Stick around after the game for postgame player autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards. There is also a postgame performance by Jedidiah on the first base dugout after the game as part of Faith & Family Day.

Flex packages and suites for the remainder of the 2026 season are available online through the links provided, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







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