TinCaps Fans Pack Parkview Field for Third Sellout of the Summer

Published on July 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - 8,048 fans packed Parkview Field in Thursday night's 15-3 loss against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

Fort Wayne (38-54, 11-15) scored all three runs in the first inning. Designated hitter Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) singled and scored one of the three runs. McCoy has reached base in eight straight games with a knock in seven of eight.

Lake County (52-37, 15-10) scored nine runs in the final two frames, with seven coming across in the final inning. Right fielder Juneiker Caceres (No. 96 MLB prospect/No. 6 Guardians prospect) went 3-for-6 with two doubles. Caceres has a pair of three-hit games in this series after being promoted last week from Single-A Hill City. Left-hander Melkis Hernandez got the win in relief for the Captains. Hernandez punched out eight and did not allow a run in three frames.

Next Game: Friday, July 24 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Kash Mayfield (No. 2 Padres prospect)

- Captains Probable Starter: TBD

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Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from July 23, 2026

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