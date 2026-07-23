Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2027 Home Schedule Announced

Published on July 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Set Tuesday, April 6, 2027 in your calendar app as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers home opener at Neuroscience Group Field. The Rattlers will host the Beloit Sky Carp to start next season.

"While we're still focused on making the most of an exciting 2026 season, we're thrilled to officially unveil our 2027 schedule and give fans something to look forward to," said Ryan Moede, Wisconsin's Vice President of Business Operations. "Having another opportunity to celebrate Independence Day at Neuroscience Group Field with a Fourth of July home game is especially exciting, and we can't wait to welcome fans back next season for another summer filled with memorable moments, family fun, and Timber Rattlers baseball."

There are 66 home dates scheduled for the Rattlers next season. The Sky Carp will be in for the first six-game series from April 6-11. There is another six-game series in April that features the Dayton Dragons coming to town from April 20-25. There will be twelve games in May, fourteen games in June, ten games in July, thirteen games in August, and five games in September for the Rattlers at home in 2027.

Highlights of the home schedule include a Mother's Day game on May 9 and the Independence Day contest against the Peoria Chiefs. Other series of interest to Timber Rattlers fans are the South Bend Cubs making their only trip to Northeastern Wisconsin from June 1-5, Beloit returning to the Fox Cities August 17-22, and the Cedar Rapids Kernels closing out the regular season from August 31 to September 5.

The 2026 Timber Rattlers return home from their current road trip on Tuesday, July 28 for the first game of a six-game series with the Lansing Lugnuts. Tuesday is a Bang for Your Buck Night courtesy of NEW Manufacturing Alliance. There are Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products available for everyone for $2. Sixteen-ounce domestic beers are available to fans of legal drinking age for $2, too.







Midwest League Stories from July 23, 2026

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