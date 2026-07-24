Tait's Home Run Not Enough, Dragons Best Kernels 5-3

Published on July 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







DAYTON, Ohio - Eduardo Tait smashed his 18th home run of the year, but it was not enough Thursday night in a 5-3 loss at Dayton.

After walk-off wins in the first two games in the series, the Dragons opened the scoring Thursday. A hit-by-pitch and a pair of errors loaded the bases with two outs, and a second hit-by-pitch in the inning opened the scoring, putting Dayton in front 1-0.

The Dragons doubled the lead in the bottom of the second. With one out, Victor Acosta tripled to left and came all the way around to score after an error on the play to extend the advantage to 2-0.

Cedar Rapids got on the board in the top of the third. Andy Lugo walked to begin the inning and scored from first on a Yasser Mercedes RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1.

But Dayton continued to keep the Kernels at arm's length. In the top of the fourth, Acosta crushed a solo home run to right to put the Dragons back ahead by two, 3-1.

The Kernels again got within a run in the top of the fifth. A Miguel Briceno walk and a Lugo hit-by-pitch put two runners on. After a fielder's choice put Briceno on third, he scored on an Eduardo Tait sacrifice fly to make it a 3-2 game.

In the bottom of the inning, Dayton responded. Tyson Lewis reached on an error to start the frame, and after he stole second, he moved to third on a balk and scored on a wild pitch to double the lead to 5-2.

That stayed the score until the top of the eighth. With one out, Tait belted his second home run of the series, a solo shot to right to again trim the deficit to a run, 4-3.

In the bottom of the inning, the Dragons didn't waste time getting the run back. Acosta walked, stole second, and on an attempted steal of third, the throw got away, and he scored the insurance run that would put the Kernels away in a 5-3 Dayton win.

The loss drops the Kernels to 37-54 on the season and to 6-21 in the second half. Game four of the series with Dayton is set for Friday at 6:08. Adrian Bohorquez gets the start against Deivi Villafana.







Midwest League Stories from July 23, 2026

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