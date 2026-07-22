McDaniel Transferred from Wichita
Published on July 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. OF Quinn McDaniel has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from AA Wichita and is active immediately. McDaniel will wear #13. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with nine on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its series at Dayton tonight at 6:05.
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