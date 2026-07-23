Ayon's Gem Guides Loons to 4-2 Win

Published on July 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (53-36) (17-8) got great pitching performances by Isaac Ayon and Dilan Figueredo in a 4-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (37-52) (8-17) on a 72-degree partly cloudy Wednesday night at Jackson® Field™. The win snapped a three-game losing streak.

- Isaac Ayon tossed 6.2 innings, the most in an outing in his pro baseball career. The right-hander struck out six and was efficient. His longest completed frame was a 16-pitch sixth inning. After permitting two singles to start his day, he retired nine in a row. The Lugnuts scored two runs, Pedro Pineda's RBI double in the fourth and Gunner Gouldmsith's RBI double in the seventh.

- Logan Wagner drove in two runs, the first and fourth. The first tally was gained on his fifth home run in the past six games and Wagner's 30th career home run with the Loons. His solo shot to right field in the third inning cleared the netting and landed on N Larch Street. Wagner's 30 career jacks ranks him tied with Chris Newell for second all-time. Andy Pages has the record with 31.

- Great Lakes grabbed a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning. Facing reliever Jose Dicochea, Emil Morales hit an RBI single and then stole second base aiding Logan Wagner to cross home plate on a double steal with a throw that came to second base.

- Dilan Figueredo took over on the mound with two outs and Gunner Gouldsmith at second base in the seventh inning. Figueredo forced a groundout to end the frame. He needed only five pitches to collect three outs in the eighth. In the top of the ninth, the right-hander permitted a single and walk but worked around it inducing three groundball outs.

Rounding Things Out

Chase Adkison had three hits tonight, the most in a game since joining the Dodgers organization. It is Adkison's first three-hit game since May 25th, 2024, as a member of the Palm Beach Cardinals.

Up Next

Great Lakes and Lansing square-off tomorrow Thursday, July 23rd. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET at Jackson® Field™.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.