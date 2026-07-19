Early Offense Carries West Michigan to 8-6 Win over Great Lakes

Published on July 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps (38-50) (14-10) tallied eight runs in the first two innings, enough to hold off a late Great Lakes Loons (52-35) (16-7) comeback attempt. West Michigan won 8-6 on a 74-degree sunny Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond. The Whitecaps handed the Loons their first series loss since June 16th to June 21st against the Lake County Captains.

- West Michigan's Stephen Hrustich and Clayton Campbell combined to drive in seven runs in the first two innings. Hrustich notched two two-run doubles up the third base line. Campbell delivered two RBI singles. Loons' starter Jakob Wright walked five in his 1.1 innings.

- The Loons did not have a runner reach second base until the sixth inning. Top 100 prospects Eduardo Quintero, Emil Morales and Chuck Davalan drove in all six runs. Davalan singled with two outs in the sixth and Quintero walked. Morales delivered a 101-mph two-run single to left-center, an error helped bring home the second run.

- Great Lakes scored four runs in the seventh inning. Chuck Davalan cleared the loaded bases with a two-out three-run two-bagger. Eduardo Quintero pulled the Loons within two with an 111-mph RBI single into left field. Before Davalan, Victor Rodrigues and Jose Hernandez each reached with two outs.

- West Michigan's Preston Howey earned the final seven outs and his first save in 2026. The Loons had only one hitter reach base in the final two innings.

- Matt Lanzendorfer and Justin Chambers each threw two scoreless innings.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons went 3-for-4 with runners in scoring position and earned all six runs with two outs.

Up Next

Great Lakes hit the road and will play in Michigan's capital city, a six-game road series against the Lansing Lugnuts. The series starts on Tuesday, July 21st. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2026

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