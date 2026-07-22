Fort Wayne Falls in Wednesday Matinee
Published on July 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped Wednesday's matinee 9-1 at Parkview Field against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).
Fort Wayne (38-53, 11-14) scored the first run of the contest when Ryan Wideman (No. 7 Padres prospect) came around following his leadoff single in the first inning. Wideman finished the afternoon going 2-for-4 for his second consecutive multi-hit showing and his sixth since joining Fort Wayne on June 23.
Lake County (51-37, 14-10) scored seven runs in the fourth frame, sending 12 batters to the plate. Left fielder Tommy Hawke reached base safely in four of his five plate appearances and has found himself on base seven times in the first two games this week. Hawke collected his third triple of the campaign to lead off the fourth frame and an RBI single in the eighth. The Captains walked 10 times as a unit after walking 11 times on Tuesday.
Next Game: Thursday, July 23 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Carson Montgomery (No. 30 Padres prospect)
- Captains Probable Starter: RHP Will McCausland
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
Midwest League Stories from July 22, 2026
- Pitching Duo Taylor, Hansen Move up to Midland - Lansing Lugnuts
- Chiefs Break Franchise Record for Home Runs - Peoria Chiefs
- Chiefs Break Home Run Record, Defeat West Michigan - Peoria Chiefs
- Whitecaps Popped in Peoria, 7-2 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Fort Wayne Falls in Wednesday Matinee - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- McDaniel Transferred from Wichita - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons Games to be Televised Friday, Saturday, & Sunday on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- South Bend Pulls Away from Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Cubs Fend off Timber Rattlers Again for 6-3 Win - South Bend Cubs
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. Cedar Rapids) - Dayton Dragons
- Deck the Diamond Returns to Day Air Ballpark this Winter - Dayton Dragons
- Holiday Lights - A Walk-Through Event - Returns to Neuroscience Group Field - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- TinCaps Game Information: July 22 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Rally Past Kernels 14-13 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons Complete Huge Comeback to Win in 10 Innings, 14-13 over Kernels - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- Fort Wayne Falls in Wednesday Matinee
- TinCaps Game Information: July 22 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)
- TinCaps Pull Off Miraculous Comeback in Series Opener
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 21 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)
- Fort Wayne Blasts Pair of Homers in Sunday Road Loss