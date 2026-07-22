Fort Wayne Falls in Wednesday Matinee

Published on July 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped Wednesday's matinee 9-1 at Parkview Field against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

Fort Wayne (38-53, 11-14) scored the first run of the contest when Ryan Wideman (No. 7 Padres prospect) came around following his leadoff single in the first inning. Wideman finished the afternoon going 2-for-4 for his second consecutive multi-hit showing and his sixth since joining Fort Wayne on June 23.

Lake County (51-37, 14-10) scored seven runs in the fourth frame, sending 12 batters to the plate. Left fielder Tommy Hawke reached base safely in four of his five plate appearances and has found himself on base seven times in the first two games this week. Hawke collected his third triple of the campaign to lead off the fourth frame and an RBI single in the eighth. The Captains walked 10 times as a unit after walking 11 times on Tuesday.

Next Game: Thursday, July 23 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Carson Montgomery (No. 30 Padres prospect)

- Captains Probable Starter: RHP Will McCausland

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Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from July 22, 2026

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