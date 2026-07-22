Pitching Duo Taylor, Hansen Move up to Midland
Published on July 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Pitchers Ben Hansen and Zane Taylor are promoted to Midland (Class-AA - Texas League)
- Pitcher Devin Kirby received from Stockton (Class-A - California League)
Hansen, 24, had been acquired by the A's from the Red Sox for former Lugnut Brett Harris on July 1. In 8 1/3 innings in Lansing, Hansen was 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA, allowing two runs, walking two and striking out nine. Taylor, 24, was drafted in the fifth round in 2025 from UNC Wilmington; he currently leads the Midwest League in ERA (3.22) and ranks second in WHIP (1.21), third in average allowed (.234) and fourth in innings pitched (81.0).
Kirby, 26, spent 2025 in the Twins' (Fort Myers) and Orioles' (Delmarva and Aberdeen) organizations before opening this season in the Atlantic League's Southern Maryland Blue Crabs' starting rotation. After five starts for Southern Maryland, Kirby's contract was purchased by the A's. He made four appearances in the Arizona Complex League (1.38 ERA, 13 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, 18 K) and six appearances with Stockton (5.70 ERA, 23 2/3 IP, 15 ER, 5 BB, 18 K). Kirby is a native of Ukiah, California.
The Lansing Lugnuts (8-16, 37-51) play the second of a six-game series tonight vs. the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05 p.m. on a Dog Days of Summer, with dogs welcome to Jackson Field. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
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