Sprague-Lott, Camarillo Lead Lugnuts to 6-2 Victory

Published on July 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Jared Sprague-Lott and Ali Camarillo combined to score three runs and the Lansing Lugnuts (7-16, 36-51) ended a two-game mini-series with a 6-2 Sunday matinee win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-13, 37-52) at JacksonÃ¢"â¡ Field™.

The Lugnuts improved to 5-3 against the TinCaps in 2026, with one more, seven-game series set for the last week of the season, September 1-6.

The game's deciding run came in the sixth. After a Myles Naylor lineout, Sprague-Lott drew a walk from Fort Wayne reliever Braian Salazar. With Camarillo at the plate, Salazar was called for his sixth balk of the season, moving Sprague-Lott into scoring position. Two pitches later, Camarillo knocked an RBI single into center field, plating Sprague-Lott for a 3-2 lead.

The Lugnuts added insurance runs in the closing stages to cement the win; a bases-loaded walk of Sprague-Lott from reliever Will Koger scored Carlos Pacheco in the seventh, and groundout RBIs from Bryan Arendt and Jake Reinisch in the eighth made it 6-2.

After being held scoreless for 14 innings, stretching back to Saturday's 11-inning loss, Lansing finally found home plate in the fourth on Sunday. Sprague-Lott and Camarillo opened the inning with back-to-back line drive singles into left field.

A Daniel Bucciero groundout advanced the two runners to second and third before a Rodney Green Jr. ground ball bounced straight back to TinCaps starter Abraham Parra, who threw the ball to Costello at first for the out. With Sprague-Lott sprinting home, Costello fired the ball back to catcher Carlos Rodriguez, but the throw went awry. Not only was Sprague-Lott able to score, but Camarillo rounded third and slid home safely to give the Lugnuts a 2-1 lead.

Sprague-Lott finished the game 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and one RBI. Camarillo went 2-for-4, scoring a run and collecting an RBI.

In his first start within the A's organization after getting traded by the Boston Red Sox, Ben Hansen allowed one run and two hits in 3 Ã¢..." innings; Alex McCoy hit a single in the first and Rodriguez punished a pitch down the middle for a 365-foot solo home run into right field to make it 1-0 in the second. Hansen finished with five strikeouts and two walks before Griffin Kirn came in for relief.

Kirn and Tzu-Chen Sha combined to pitch a 1 Ã¢..." scoreless innings before Tucker Novotny took over, allowing a single run, a Kavares Tears homer to right, in one inning of action. Ryan Brown, Jorge Marcheco and Mitch Myers each pitched a scoreless inning to finish off the TinCaps.

In addition to Sprague-Lott and Camarillo's contributions, Bucciero went 1-for-3 with one run scored and one walk, Reinisch went 1-for-4 with an RBI and Arendt collected one RBI.

After an off day on Monday, the Lugnuts welcome the Great Lakes Loons into town on Tuesday. Nathan Dettmer is scheduled to start, with gates opening at 6:00 p.m. for Tacos and Tallboys: $5 for two tacos / $5 16oz tallboys. First pitch is set for 7:05. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2026

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