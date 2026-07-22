Chiefs Break Franchise Record for Home Runs

Published on July 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - In just 91 games, Peoria Chiefs hitters have achieved history, breaking the franchise record for most home runs in a season, smashing 123 and counting.

The prior record has stood since 2002, when future Cardinals Hall of Famer Yadier Molina and company belted 122 home runs on the way to the team's only Midwest League title.

Peoria tied the record with a Jack Gurevitch two-run homer in the third inning on Wednesday - his fourth home run in the last two games. The record fell off the bat of Jalin Flores, as the righty pulled a solo home run just over the left field fence in the fifth inning. The homers helped the Chiefs to a 7-2 victory over West Michigan.

A balanced effort throughout the season helped the Chiefs break the record at a blistering pace. Six different players have connected for double digit home run totals: Jesús Báez, Gurevitch, Flores, Josh Kross, Cade McGee and Tre Richardson III. Báez set a new Chiefs High-A era record with 14 before he was promoted to AA-Springfield.

To commemorate the occasion, all fans who attended Wednesday afternoon's contest can receive free admission to Thursday's 6:35 p.m. game at Dozer Park by presenting their ticket at the box office.

Additionally, fans who weren't at the ballpark can claim a discounted $12 dugout box seat ticket to Thursday night's game in honor of the record. Thursday's contest features post-game fireworks and discounted beer (two-dollar draft domestics and four-dollar crafts) as part of Bucks for Brews night at the ballpark.

The Chiefs host the Whitecaps through Sunday. Tickets for all games are available at PeoriaChiefs.com.







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