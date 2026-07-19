Chiefs Shut Out, Drop Rubber Match in South Bend

Published on July 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







South Bend, IN - For just the second time in 2026, the Chiefs were shut out and dropped the series finale to South Bend 7-0 on Sunday afternoon at Four Winds Field.

The Chiefs fall to 9-14 in the second half with the defeat and drop the series two games to one. Peoria has lost five of its last six series since sweeping Beloit in the first week of June.

The contest opened as a pitchers duel, with Cardinals No. 7 prospect per MLB Pipeline Tanner Franklin taking on AAA rehabber Kohl Franklin for South Bend.

Neither hurler allowed a run through 4.1 innings, and both righties struck out four.

Peoria threatened to break the seal of the game in the top of the fifth, loading the bases with two outs, but failed to capitalize.

In the bottom of the inning, South Bend did the same, but they took advantage of the opportunity. Kane Kepley laid down a safety squeeze bunt down the third base line to bring in the game's first run. Josiah Hartshorn then rolled into a chaotic fielders choice that resulted in a throwing error by Anyelo Encarnacion at shortstop, which allowed the Cubs to score three more runs, making it 4-0.

Jose Escobar rounded out the scoring in the fifth with an RBI single.

Peoria was never able to muster a response. The Chiefs left runners on third base in three consecutive innings from the fifth through the seventh and ended the contest 0-8 with runners in scoring position.

A solo home run in the sixth from Angel Cepeda and another RBI single from Escobar in the seventh rounded out the scoring for South Bend, which improved to 51-35 with the win.

The Chiefs return to Dozer Park to begin a six-game series with West Michigan on Tuesday night at 6:35pm. Tickets are available online at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2026

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