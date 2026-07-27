Jack Gurevitch Named Midwest League Player of the Week

Published on July 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - After a record-breaking offensive week, Chiefs infielder Jack Gurevitch has been named Midwest League Player of the Week for July 21-26 by Minor League Baseball.

Gurevitch, the Cardinals No. 26 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, helped guide the Chiefs to a series win over West Michigan by batting 10-20 with five home runs, eight RBIs and a league-best 1.915 OPS.

The week started with a bang for the Santa Monica, CA native, as Gurevitch went 4-4 with three home runs, a double and a walk in Peoria's 16-3 win on July 21. Gurevitch's 14 total bases set a new franchise record. The three-homer performance was the fourth in the Midwest League this season and the first by a Chief since Michael Curiale's on May 12, 2024 at Beloit.

Gurevitch didn't slow down on Wednesday, connecting for a two-run homer that tied Peoria's single season team record for most home runs. The record was broken later in the contest.

The lefthanded hitter was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2025 draft after a three-season college career at the University of San Diego.

The award-winning week continues a monthlong tear for Gurevitch. In July, Gurevitch is batting .357 with a 1.146 OPS and a league-high seven home runs in 17 games.

Between 28 games with Single-A Palm Beach and 54 games in Peoria, Gurevitch has launched 20 home runs - one of three Cardinals MiLB players to hit 20 or more so far this season.

Gurevitch is the third Chief to be named MWL Player of the Week this season, joining Won-Bin Cho (May 26-31) and Tre Richardson III (June 2-7).

Gurevitch and the Chiefs open a six-game road trip to Cedar Rapids on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. The Chiefs return to Dozer Park to begin a season-long 12-game homestand on August 4. Tickets for all remaining games are available online at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 27, 2026

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