TinCaps Game Information: July 19 at Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate)

Published on July 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (37-51, 10-12) @ Lansing Lugnuts (35-51, 6-16)

Sunday, July 19 | Jackson Field | 1:05 PM | Game 89 of 132

RHP Abraham Parra (4-5, 62.1 IP, 4.59 ERA) vs. RHP Ben Hansesn (3-0, 46.2 IP, 4.44 ERA - Two Teams)

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EXTRA EXTRA READ ALL ABOUT: Fort Wayne played in their 5th extra-inning contest of the season, winning in 11 innings on Saturday night. The 'Caps are now 3-2 in extra-frame affairs this season, with last night's game being the 7th time they came out on top despite being out-hit by their opponent. Last night's game was the 88th of the season for Fort Wayne, and they have now played in extra innings in their 88th game in back-to-back seasons after doing so last year on July 19 at Classic Auto Group Park against Lake County, their first extra-frame ballgame of 2025.

LOOKING AHEAD: The TinCaps return to Parkview Field on Tuesday for another series against the Lake County Captains. This coming week marks the 4th and final six-game set between the two clubs this season. Fort Wayne sees Lake County more than any other opponent in the Midwest League this season, with the last series being split the week of June 23-28 at Classic Auto Group Park. Tuesday night is Peppa Pig night at the ballpark, with premium ticket packages including a guaranteed meet-and-greet with Peppa. Wednesday is the only scheduled weekday game at Parkview Field this season, with a 12:05 first pitch. Friday and Saturday celebrate Christmas in July evenings, with fans able to buy a Johnny TinCap Nutcracker. Sunday's series finale is another Hispanic Heritage game for the team, as the 'Caps will wear their "Manzana Luchadores" uniforms for the second of three games this season. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Luchadores Rally Towel presented by Notre Dame Federal Credit Union.

LEADING FROM THE FRONT: Six Fort Wayne arms teamed up to toss the fourth shutout of the season in Saturday night's 2-0 victory. Starter Kash Mayfield got the ball rolling with two hitless frames in his second outing against the Lugnuts this season. Seven of Mayfield's 14 starts this season have been scoreless, which also includes his first start against Lansing on April 10. Righty Will Varmette picked up the win in relief, and Clark Candiotti got his second save in as many series since rejoining Fort Wayne on July 7 in Grand Rapids.

GOOD WILL HUNTING: Reliever Will Varmette collected his third win of the season on Saturday night. The 23-year-old has not allowed an earned run in his last three outings, which have spanned 5.0 innings. Since June 10, Varmette has a 1.80 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and a 2-0 record in 15.0 innings. The righty picked up his first High-A save on June 12 at Day Air Ballpark against Dayton in his 40th appearance with Fort Wayne across the last 4 seasons. Varmette is second on the team in appearances this season with 29.

JD JUST DOING IT: Fort Wayne shortstop Justin DeCriscio is second in High-A and 15th in Minor League Baseball with 18 hits since July 3. DeCriscio is on a 10-game hitting streak, batting .429 (18-42) with 4 doubles, 2 HR, and 8 RBI following a career-high 5 RBI game on Sunday after going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run. The three-run shot in the seventh inning is his eighth round-tripper of the season. The former NC State Wolfpack now has 17 multi-hit games with Fort Wayne since being promoted on May 12, six of which have been three-hit showings.

HE GETS ON BASE: DeCriscio has reached base safely in 20 of his last 22 games dating back to June 18. He is slashing .330/.396/.543 with a .939 OPS in the stretch, with 4 HR, 6 doubles, a triple, and 15 RBI. The 23-year-old has the only grand slam hit by a TinCap this season (June 12), and 6 of his 8 home runs have been on the road. The Padres 10th-round pick in 2025 is tied for the Midwest League lead with 46 hits dating back to May 31, with a .309 average in that stretch.

WE MEET AGAIN: Fort Wayne continues their eight-game road trip after the All-Star break with a two-game set in Lansing following the postponement Friday. The TinCaps and Lugnuts haven't squared off since the first full week of the season back in April in downtown Fort Wayne, where Lansing won 4 of the 6 contests. The Caps got their first home victory of the campaign in the series (April 9), with a walk-off single from Rosman Verdugo to score Oswaldo Linares in the bottom of the ninth inning. Fort Wayne will end the regular season at Jackson Field Sept. 1-6, their second-straight campaign ending the regular season away from Parkview Field.







Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2026

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