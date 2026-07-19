Smith's Triple Lifts Dragons to 5-4 Comeback Win at Lake County

Published on July 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Eastlake, Ohio - Dayton's Marcus Smith delivered a two-run triple with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning to lift the Dragons to a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Lake County Captains on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons and Captains split the brief two-game set in Eastlake, Ohio.

The Dragons trailed 4-3 and were down to their potential final strike when Smith delivered the triple. Reliever Trent Hodgdon pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth for the Dragons to close out the win.

Recap: The Dragons broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when John Michael Faile connected on a two-run home run to put Dayton in front, 2-0. The homer by Faile, to straightaway center field, was his second long ball of the season.

Lake County battled back to tie the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth at 2-2. But the Dragons jumped back in front in the sixth on a lead-off home run by Jacob Friend, his seventh with the Dragons and 16th of the year in the Reds farm system.

Lake County took advantage of two walks leading up to an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to push across two runs and take their first lead of the day at 4-3.

The Dragons came to bat in the ninth still trailing by a run. With one out, John Michael Faile drew a walk and was replaced at first base by pinch runner Victor Acosta, who advanced to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Jacob Friend was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second. Marcus Smith ran the count to 3-2 before connecting on a shot to the fence in right-center field to drive in both Acosta and Friend and give the Dragons a 5-4 lead.

Trent Hodgdon pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth, getting back-to-back strikeouts to end the game as he closed out his third scoreless inning of the day.

Dragons pitchers allowed only two hits in the game but walked nine. Ty Floyd, the Dayton starter, went four hitless innings for his second straight appearance. He was charged with one run.

Notes: The Dragons matched a season high for stolen bases in a game with five, including four in the fourth inning. Tyson Lewis stole two bases in that inning.

Up Next: The Dragons (9-13, 48-40) do not play on Monday. They will return to action on Tuesday, July 21 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District when they host the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 pm in the start to a six-game series. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2026

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