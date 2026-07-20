Energetic Two-Year-Old - Westin to Complete Iconic Anthem Home Run for Life on Wednesday, July 22

Published on July 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio and the Dayton Dragons will host two-year-old Westin during the iconic Anthem Home Run for Life program on Wednesday, July 22, at 7:05 pm, when the Dayton Dragons take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Anthem Home Run for Life program provides children in the Dayton region who are battling serious medical conditions with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Each honoree takes a lap around the bases at Day Air Ballpark during a Dragons home game while the crowd cheers them on.

Westin's Story

In 2023, after Westin was born, his parents and doctors noticed that he wasn't meeting important newborn milestones. Westin, a playful and energetic two-year-old, was showing signs of epileptic seizures and delay in movement. After genetic testing, he was diagnosed with Angelman's syndrome.

Initially, Westin's parents were frustrated and struggling with the news, simply because Angelman's is a rare disease and he was going through this at such a young age. Angelman's syndrome, being a genetic disorder, often shows symptoms that feature developmental delay, minimal speech, and physical motor issues.

After finding out about Westin's diagnosis, he was set up with various therapies to manage the severe symptoms. His time was spent with specialists and therapists who have continued helping him grow and learn through the obstacles.

With advancements in science and technology, his family remains hopeful and continues to help Westin persevere through this journey. Even though his condition has limitations, Angelman's doesn't prevent him from having a life full of adventure.

Westin enjoys playing with his dump truck, watching Ms. Rachel, and going on hikes and walks with mom and dad.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the Dayton Dragons applaud all those who have been instrumental in Westin's life, including his mom, dad, siblings, family, friends, and his entire medical team.

Join us at the Dragons game on Wednesday, July 22, to celebrate Westin's Home Run for Life.

To learn more about Anthem Home Run for Life, visit daytondragons.com/hrfl.







Midwest League Stories from July 20, 2026

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