Fort Wayne Blasts Pair of Homers in Sunday Road Loss
Published on July 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost Sunday afternoon's game 6-2 against the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate) at Jackson Field.
Fort Wayne (37-52, 10-13) got on the board first in the second inning with a leadoff home run from catcher Carlos Rodriguez. The fifth long ball of the season for Rodriguez is his first since May 28 at Four Winds Field against South Bend, with his last three round-trippers coming away from Parkview Field.
Right fielder Kavares Tears (Padres No. 26 prospect) joined the party with a solo shot of his own in the sixth inning. Tears now has 13 home runs this season and is the active leader on the Fort Wayne roster. He trails Jake Cunningham, who hit 15 long balls before his promotion to Double-A San Antonio last month.
Right-hander Abraham Parra worked five innings for the 'Caps in his 14th start of the campaign. Parra did not allow an earned run and gave up two hits while striking out three. Seven of the 20-year-old's 14 starts this season have seen him not surrender an earned run.
Lansing (36-51, 7-16) plated two runs in the fourth inning on a throwing error to the plate and would later score in their final three frames at the dish. Third baseman Jared Sprague-Lott reached base safely in three of his four plate appearances and now has seven hits in his last four games.
Next Game: Tuesday, July 21 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: TBD
- Captains Probable Starter: TBD
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Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2026
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- Fort Wayne Blasts Pair of Homers in Sunday Road Loss - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:00 PM at Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: July 19 at Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
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