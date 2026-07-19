Captains Top Dragons, 6-2, in Series Opener at Lake County

Published on July 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Eastlake, Ohio -Lake County's Jace LaViolette collected three hits including a home run while driving in three runs to lead the Captains to a 6-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night. The game was the first of what will be a brief two-game set for the teams in Eastlake, Ohio. The series will conclude on Sunday at 1:00 pm.

Recap: The Dragons fell behind 1-0 in the first inning before scoring in the second to tie the game. Ryan McCrystal opened the inning with a line drive double to right field. McCrystal went to third on Tyson Lewis' ground out and scored on Jacob Friend's sacrifice fly to even the score at 1-1.

But Lake County took the lead for good in the third. Jace LaViolette led off the inning with a home run, his 15th of the year. The Captains added one more in the third and then took command with three runs in the fourth to build their lead to 6-1.

The Dragons did not score again until the eighth inning, when Julio Carreras led off the frame with a home run to right field, his first with the Dragons, to make it 6-2. But the Dragons did not advance another runner past first base the rest of the night.

Dragons starting pitcher Kyle McCoy (3-3) suffered the loss, allowing a career-high 11 hits. He surrendered six runs in three and two-thirds innings. He walked two and struck out two. McCoy, the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month in June, has allowed 15 runs in his last two starts covering six and one-third innings as his earned run average has ballooned from 2.52 to 5.36.

Dragons relievers Luke Hayden and Jacob Edwards combined to work the final four and one-third innings without allowing a hit or run. Hayden went three and one-third, allowing two walks with three strikeouts.

The Dragons had six hits. The home run by Carreras and the double by McCrystal were the only extra base hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-13, 47-40) will battle the Captains (13-8, 50-35) again on Sunday in Eastlake at 1:00 pm in the last game of the road trip. Ty Floyd (0-2, 4.76) is scheduled to start for the Dragons against Lake County's Jackson Humphries (1-4, 4.75).

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, July 21 when the Dragons host the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2026

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