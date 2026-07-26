TinCaps Game Information: July 26 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on July 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (40-54, 13-15) @ Lake County Captains (52-39, 15-12)

Sunday, July 26 | Parkview Field | 12:05 PM | Game 95 of 132

RHP José Leclerc (0-0, 2.0 IP, 0.00 ERA)/RHP Abraham Parra (4-5, 67.1 IP, 5.08 ERA) vs. LHP Harrison Bodendorf (0-0, 4.1 IP, 0.00 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

PACKING PARKVIEW: Following a third-consecutive sellout of over 7,000, the Fort Wayne TinCaps are 4th in Minor League Baseball in attendance this series with 34,270 total fans at Parkview Field. One of nine crowds this season over 7,000, Saturday night's 7,758 fans ranked 9th in MiLB. This week:

Tue: 6,011 (7th of 60)

Wed: 5,353 (7th of 60)

Thu: 8,048 (4th of 60)

Fri: 7,011 (8th of 60)

Sat: 7,758 (9th of 60)

The TinCaps this season are 3rd among 60 teams at the Single-A/High-A levels in average attendance and 32nd in all of Minor League Baseball, drawing an average of 4,943 fans per night.

PUSHING FOR 40 K: Headed into the series finale, the 'Caps are just 5,730 tickets away from their third 6-game post-COVID series of over 40,000 and second in as many years. Parkview Field saw 40,261 from July 29 to Aug. 3, 2025 vs. the Great Lakes Loons. Its first 6-game series of over 40,000 attended was July 18 to July 23, 2023 vs. Lake County (40,438).

PURE DOMINANCE: The 'Caps scored a season-high 14 runs in a 14-4 win over the Lake County Captains on Saturday. The largest margin of victory this season (10), Fort Wayne tied a season-high in doubles (5) and extra-base hits (7) in a game, plus home runs (2) in an inning. A win on Sunday would give the TinCaps their first full series win of the second half and bring them one game under .500 with 37 games to go.

BIG LEAGUE ARM IN THE HOUSE: Nine-year Major League pitcher José Leclerc has joined Fort Wayne as part of a rehab assignment and will start for Fort Wayne. He has not allowed a run in two innings with the 'Caps this week. After eight seasons with the Rangers and one with the Athletics, Leclerc signed a Minor League contract with the San Diego Padres on March 17, 2026, after pitching in only 10 games in 2025, missing the final five and a half months due to shoulder surgery. Leclerc won a World Series in 2023 with the Rangers and left Texas as the Rangers/Senators all-time leader in strikeouts by a reliever (469), fourth in games pitched (350), and 10th in saves (41). He made his first professional appearance with the ACL Padres in 437 days on July 3. The native of Esperanza, Dominican Republic has a career 12-21, 3.34 ERA, earning 41 saves across 369.1 innings pitched and striking out 481.

THE WORLD OF WIDEMAN: TinCaps center fielder Ryan Wideman is 10-for-18 this week and has more hits than anyone in the Midwest League since Tuesday. Wideman has put together four straight multi-hit showings in the series and seven this month. He had a knock in each of the first three frames on Saturday and tied up Friday night's game with a two-out, two-run single in the fifth. Wideman leads all of Minor League Baseball with 54 stolen bases this season and still leads the California League with 43. The Padres 2025 third-round pick out of Western Kentucky slashed .314/.389/.504 with a .893 OPS in 65 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore to begin this season before his promotion to High-A on June 23.

DUGIE KEEPS CLIMBING: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo hit his 12th home run of the season on Saturday, his first since June 26 at Classic Auto Group Park against the Captains. Verdugo now has 26 across his TinCaps career, passing Tom Knauss (1993-94, 96-97) for sole possession of seventh in franchise history. Verdugo is the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 9 of Verdugo's 12 home runs in 2026 have come on the road.

BALZER DIALED IN: Fort Wayne right-hander Bryan Balzer tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, giving up one hit in his second start at Parkview Field on Saturday. Balzer collected his first High-A win and has allowed just one run across his last 13 innings pitched (0.69 ERA). The righty made the largest leap of any Padres prospect in the top 30 following Thursday's shuffle from MLB.com. The 21-year-old now ranks as San Diego's No. 7 prospect after previously being slotted at No. 28.







Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2026

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