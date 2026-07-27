Dozer Park to Transform into Dazzling Holiday Light Experience this Winter

Published on July 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - This winter, Dozer Park will transform into a winter wonderland of holiday spirit, as the Peoria Chiefs are set to host their first ever ballpark Holiday Light show. Beginning in November, the ballpark will be wrapped in over one million lights to create an engaging, interactive, walk-through holiday experience - complete with shows synchronized to music, stunning immersive displays and fun throughout the ballpark.

"We're excited to provide Central Illinois with a new way to get into the Holiday Spirit this winter," Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott said. "We're always on the lookout for ways to make Dozer Park a year-round gathering spot for the community, and we can't wait for our fans to create a new holiday tradition."

The experience will open on November 13 and run through January 2. The display will be closed on Christmas and on Mondays until December 14, but open on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Fans will have the chance to see the ballpark in a whole new light, as the walking experience includes paths across the playing surface. Activities throughout the ballpark include train rides around the concourse, a kid's letter to Santa station, arts and crafts and more. Fire pits will be stationed around the ballpark, with s'mores kits available.

Santa is set to visit the ballpark on select nights, along with his friend and Chiefs mascot Homer, plus other holiday characters. The experience is tailored to families and fans of all ages, making a perfect setting for a family outing, date night or company party. Suites and the suite-level conference room will be available for rent throughout the holiday season for parties.

The concept was announced to fans following Saturday night's "Christmas in July" game at Dozer Park.

Weekly promotions and prices will be announced in the weeks to come on PeoriaChiefs.com and on the team's social media channels.







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