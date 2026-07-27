JUST IN: South Bend Cubs Left-Hander Jackson Brockett Named 'Midwest League Pitcher of the Week'

Published on July 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend Cubs Left-Hander Jackson Brockett Named 'Midwest League Pitcher of the Week' Brockett combined to toss 6.1 shutout innings over two appearances against Wisconsin last series, earning win Sunday

South Bend, IN - South Bend Cubs left-hander Jackson Brockett was selected as the 'Midwest League Pitcher of the Week' after helping pitch South Bend to a series victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers this past week. The Cubs took five of six games from the Timber Rattlers, as Brockett appeared in two of the wins. Last Tuesday, Brockett tossed three perfect innings out of the bullpen to close the game, and then finished off another victory with 3.1 shutout frames on Sunday. The lefty combined for nine strikeouts, with just two hits allowed, and a walk.

Brockett is no stranger to finishing big wins, as he was on the mound to close South Bend's first-half West Division championship clincher on June 13. The Cubs defeated Peoria that night 6-4.

With Sunday's win, Brockett improved his record to 6-2 in a South Bend Cubs uniform, and lowered his ERA to 1.90. Since being promoted from Low-A Myrtle Beach in April, Brockett has pitched 47.1 innings with the Cubs, while walking just 10 batters and striking out 49. Batters are hitting .175 against the southpaw.

The former Nebraska Cornhusker has pitched in the Chicago Cubs organization for less than a full calendar year. Brockett signed with the Cubs as a free agent on February 20 of this year. In his time at Low-A to begin his professional career, he did not surrender a single run in 14.2 innings.

Brockett and the South Bend Cubs will hit the road this week and return to the ballpark where they won the 2022 Midwest League championship. The Cubs will square off with the Lake County Captains at Classic Auto Group Park beginning Tuesday night at 7:00 PM EST. Following the six-game road series, South Bend is set to return home to Four Winds Field on Tuesday, August 4 at 7:05 PM EST to begin a six-game homestand versus the Cedar Rapids Kernels.







Midwest League Stories from July 27, 2026

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