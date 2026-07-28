Dunn Activated from 60-Day IL, Trabacchi Released

Published on July 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. LHP Ross Dunn has been activated from the 60-day IL and is active immediately. Dunn will wear #35. As a corresponding move, RHP Nick Trabacchi has been released. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with 10 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series at Veterans Memorial Stadium against Peoria Tuesday at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from July 27, 2026

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