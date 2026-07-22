Chiefs Break Home Run Record, Defeat West Michigan

Published on July 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - After hitting five home runs Tuesday night, the Chiefs added three more Wednesday afternoon, including Jalin Flores' homer that gave Peoria its franchise-record 123rd blast of the season, in a 7-2 victory over the Whitecaps at Dozer Park.

The previous franchise record of 122 home runs was set by the 2002 Chiefs, a Midwest League championship club that featured Yadier Molina, who hit seven home runs that season.

Of the 123 homers this year, 67 of them have been hit at Dozer Park.

Just like Tuesday night, the Whitecaps struck first. Clayton Campbell drove in Woody Hadeen on an RBI single after he was hit by a pitch to begin the inning. Campbell ended up at third on the play after José Suárez overran the fly ball in right field, but was stranded there after Chiefs starter Jacob Odle struck out his second batter of the inning to strand Campbell at third.

Sammy Hernandez homered in the second inning to tie it up for the Chiefs.

One day after his three-home run performance, Jack Gurevitch launched a two-run shot in the third inning to make it 3-1 Peoria.

In the bottom of the fourth, Tai Peete connected on an RBI single to extend the Chiefs' advantage to 4-1.

Odle matched his career-high with nine strikeouts in 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits while walking three.

Clayton Campbell brought West Michigan within two on his RBI base hit in the fifth inning, cutting its deficit to 4-2.

Flores answered in the bottom half of the frame, sending the record-breaking solo homer to left field to give Peoria a 5-2 lead. Ian Petrutz tripled home Michael Dattalo later in the inning to extend the lead to 6-2.

In the seventh, Suárez doubled in Flores to make it 7-2.

The Chiefs and Whitecaps play again on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets are available on PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park box office.

Peoria will sport its Perros Bomberros de Peoria jerseys and caps. $2 draft beers, $4 craft beers and $2 sodas are available. It's the final Bark in the Park of the week. If you didn't get enough fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend, Dozer Park has you covered for the first of three straight nights of booms.

Fans can watch the game on MiLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live app or listen on PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 22, 2026

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