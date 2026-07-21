TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 21 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on July 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Effective Tuesday, July 21, 2026 (Fort Wayne active roster to 28 players, 3 on injured list, 1 rehab assignment):

- Right-handed pitcher José Leclerc assigned to Fort Wayne on rehab (uniform No. 41)

- Left-handed pitcher Igor Gil transferred to Double-A San Antonio

Fort Wayne TinCaps (37-52, 10-13) @ Lake County Captains (50-36, 13-9)

Tuesday, July 21 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 90 of 132

RHP Kannon Kemp (0-1, 4.0 IP, 5.40 ERA) vs. LHP Harrison Bodendorf (High-A Debut)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

HOME AT LAST: The TinCaps return home for the first time since Sunday, July 5, after going 3-5 on their season-long 8-game road trip. Out of the All-Star Break, the 'Caps split a two-game set with the Lansing Lugnuts, playing in their 5th extra-inning contest on Saturday while earning their 4th shutout win in the process. Going into the break, Fort Wayne saw the West Michigan Whitecaps for a 6-game series at LMCU Ballpark. The TinCaps won the Friday and Sunday games of the series, tying the season-high in hits (16) in a 6-3 win on July 10.

GOOSE-EGGS: On Saturday, July 18, the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Lansing Lugnuts entered the 11th inning scoreless before Fort Wayne plated a pair to win 2-0. It is the first time that Fort Wayne and an opponent have been scoreless through 10 innings since June 8, 2013, when the 'Caps won on a walk-off single by Maxx Tissenbaum vs. Dayton. It is the first occurrence since the "automatic runner" rule was set in place in MiLB in 2018. It's the first such occurrence in the Midwest League since May 27, 2022, as the Dayton Dragons beat the West Michigan Whitecaps, 11-0, and the third since the league moved to High-A in 2021.

BIG LEAGUE ARM IN THE HOUSE: Nine-year Major League pitcher José Leclerc joins Fort Wayne as part of a rehab assignment. After eight seasons with the Rangers and one with the Athletics, Leclerc signed a Minor League contract with the San Diego Padres on March 17, 2026, after pitching in only 10 games in 2025 after missing the final five and a half months after getting shoulder surgery. Leclerc won a World Series in 2023 with the Rangers and left Texas as the Rangers/Senators all-time leader in strikeouts by a reliever (469), fourth in games pitched (350), and 10th in saves (41). He made his first professional appearance with the ACL Padres in 437 days on July 3. The native of Esperanza, Dominican Republic has a career 12-21, 3.34 ERA, earning 41 saves across 369.1 innings pitched and striking out 481.

THE FINAL CHAPTER: Tuesday marks the beginning of the final series of four between Fort Wayne and Lake County this season. The 'Caps are 7-11 against Lake County, seeing them more than any other opponent this season. Fort Wayne hit 5 home runs against the Captains on April 16 at Classic Auto Group Park, the third time in the TinCaps era (2009-present) the team has reached the mark. In the first series at Parkview Field, Justin DeCriscio delivered a walk-off ninth-inning single on June 2 before Jake Cunningham hit three home runs for the 4th time in franchise history on June 5. The 'Caps split their last series with Lake County, spinning the 18th one-hitter in franchise history in the series opener on June 23.

WHAT'S AT THE BALLPARK?: Tuesday night is Peppa Pig night at the ballpark, with premium ticket packages including a guaranteed meet-and-greet with Peppa. Friday and Saturday celebrate Christmas in July evenings, with fans able to buy a Johnny TinCap Nutcracker. Sunday's series finale is another Hispanic Heritage game for the team, as the 'Caps will wear their "Manzana Luchadores" uniforms for the second of three games this season. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Luchadores Rally Towel.

A KANNON MOMENT: Fort Wayne right-hander Kannon Kemp will make his Parkview Field debut on Tuesday. The Padres No. 17-ranked prospect began the season on the IL and made his High-A debut on Aug. 7 at West Michigan to begin the previous road trip. Kemp pitched twice in that series, also coming out of the bullpen for an inning on Aug. 12, where he threw just 7 pitches in a scoreless inning. The righty spent most of his 2025 season with Single-A Lake Elsinore, recording a 5.87 ERA across 53.2 innings.

CROD CRUSHING: TinCaps catcher Carlos Rodriguez belted his 5th home run of the season on Sunday afternoon against Lansing. The round-tripper for Rodriguez is his first since May 28 at Four Winds Field against South Bend, with his last three homers coming away from Parkview Field. Rodriguez is hitting .308 in 8 games in July, which includes his second 3-hit performance of the season on July 3 at home against Great Lakes.

KT WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: Since May 31, TinCaps outfielder Kavares Tears is 7th in the Midwest League with 17 extra-base hits (5 2B, 2 3B, 10 HR). Playing 28 games, Tears has hit .267 with a .980 OPS and ranks 3rd in HR with 10 in the stretch. Tears hit his 13th home run of the season on Sunday at Jackson Field and is now the active team-leader in long balls. The former Tennessee Volunteer clobbered a pair of homers on July 1, the fourth multi-homer game by a TinCap this season, and the first from a 'Cap not named Jake Cunningham. Tears leads the Midwest League with eight first-pitch home runs this season and is tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball. He is hitting .447 (17-38) when putting the ball in play on the first pitch of an at-bat.

JD JUST DOING IT: Fort Wayne shortstop Justin DeCriscio is fourth in High-A with 18 hits since July 3 (11 games). DeCriscio had his 10-game hitting streak cut Sunday but is batting .383 (18-47) with 4 doubles, 2 HR, and 8 RBI in the stretch. On Sunday, June 12, vs. West Michigan, DeCriscio went 3-for-5 with a 2B, HR, and a career-high 5 RBI. His three-run shot in the seventh inning was his eighth round-tripper of the season. The former NC State Wolfpack now has 17 multi-hit games with Fort Wayne since being promoted on May 12, with six of those being three-hit showings.

HE GETS ON BASE: DeCriscio has reached base safely in 20 of his last 23 games dating back to June 18. He is slashing .313/.378/.515 with a .893 OPS in the stretch, with 4 HR, 6 doubles, a triple, and 15 RBI. The 23-year-old has the only grand slam hit by a TinCap this season (June 12), and 6 of his 8 home runs have been on the road. The Padres' 10th-round pick in 2025 is second in the Midwest League with 46 hits dating back to May 31, with a .299 average in that stretch.







Midwest League Stories from July 21, 2026

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