McCrystal's Hit Lifts Dragons to Second Straight Walk-Off Win

Published on July 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Ryan McCrystal's one-out single brought in Mason Neville from second base with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 6-5 on Wednesday night. The game marked the second straight comeback win from a deficit of at least three runs for the Dragons and their second straight walk-off win.

View the McCrystal walk-off hit here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2080115083275886990

A crowd of 7,548 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Recap: The Dragons took an early lead when Julio Carreras drilled an opposite field home run with two outs in the bottom of the first inning to put Dayton in front, 1-0.

View the Carreras home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2080076053230358535

Cedar Rapids scored single runs in the second and third innings to jump in front, 2-1. In the bottom of the third, the Dragons tied the game when Esmith Pineda began the inning with a single and scored from first on Johnny Ascanio's double to the gap in right-center.

Cedar Rapids took the lead again in the top of the sixth when they broke the 2-2 tie on a two-out infield single with the bases loaded by Yasser Mercedes, who beat the throw from third baseman Tyson Lewis on a close play at first to allow the run to score. The Kernels got a two-run home run from Jose Salas in the seventh to extend their lead to 5-2.

The Dragons produced a scoring inning in the seventh when John Michael Faile drew a walk to start the frame and advanced to second on a single by Marcus Smith. With one out, Ascanio lined a single to center to drive in Faile and pull the Dragons to within two runs at 5-3.

In the eighth inning, the Dragons evened the score. Carreras led off the inning with a single to right field, and Jacob Friend followed with a home run to right, his eighth homer with the Dragons and 17th overall in the Reds organization in 2026. Friend's home run tied the game at 5-5.

In the bottom of the ninth, pinch hitter Mason Neville opened the inning by drawing a walk on a 3-2 pitch to put the potential winning run on base. Ascanio followed with a ground ball to the left side of the infield that was fielded with a diving stop by third baseman Rayne Doncon, who threw out Ascanio as Neville went to second. The Kernels intentionally walked Peyton Stovall to bring up Ryan McCrystal with runners at first and second and one out. McCrystal ripped a line drive at 107 mph off the bat for a hit to right field and Neville easily beat the throw home to give the Dragons their third straight win.

McCrystal explained the pitch he got and the approach he took:

"Slider, I've been getting them all day. I kind of knew the heater, 1-1, it's just understanding what they're trying to attack me with. They want a ground ball, maybe they can get it with a heater in, but they're also trying to open up my back foot. They're trying to open up doors to get ground balls and then they go heater in. There's no way they were going heater in, they were trying to get me to get myself out. I sat on a slider there on that pitch and I'm just glad I didn't try to do too much with it."

McCrystal talked about his goals as a hitter:

"I think Troy's done a great job with me on trying not to hit homers. I don't have as many as I want but I know the power is in there. I'm just really happy that I'm finally ready to be a hitter again and not trying to hit all these home runs that I don't do. Trying to be myself, you know."

The victory went to the third Dayton pitcher of the night, Stephen Quigley (5-2), who fired two scoreless innings, allowing two hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Dragons starting pitcher JP Ortiz worked the first four innings, allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts. He was not involved in the decision.

Dragons reliever Jacob Edwards worked three innings, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Dragons finished the night with eight hits. Ascanio and Carreras each had two.

Up Next: The Dragons (11-13, 50-40) host the Kernels (6-20, 37-53) again on Thursday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in the third game of a six-game series. Luke Hayden (2-1, 4.70) will start for the Dragons against Kolten Smith (0-1, 3.86). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 22, 2026

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