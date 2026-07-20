New Holiday Tradition, "Loons Holiday Lights Extravaganza," Coming to Dow Diamond

Published on July 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are bringing a brand-new holiday tradition to Dow Diamond with the introduction of the Loons Holiday Lights Extravaganza presented by Dow, a spectacular walkthrough holiday experience designed to bring friends, families, and the community together during the winter season.

Running for 45 nights from Friday, November 13 through Saturday, January 2, the Loons Holiday Lights Extravaganza will transform Dow Diamond into a breathtaking winter festival featuring more than one million lights, immersive displays, interactive experiences, themed entertainment, and seasonal food and beverage offerings.

"We are extremely excited to be creating a new tradition that brings together friends and family, while creating lasting memories during such a special time of the year," Loons President & General Manager Chris Mundhenk said.

"We're most excited about Dow Diamond continuing to be a community gathering place, especially extending that experience into the holiday season. The Loons brand is synonymous with families, as well as a commitment to high-quality service and entertainment in a world-class venue. What better way to celebrate the holidays than to bring that approach across 45 nights with the Loons Holiday Lights Extravaganza."

Tickets will go on sale in early fall and will be $12 per person ($13.50 with fees), with children ages two and under admitted for free. Parking at Dow Diamond will also be free each night.

The Loons Holiday Lights Extravaganza will provide businesses and organizations with unique opportunities to connect with families and the community through sponsorship partnerships. Organizations interested in learning about sponsorship opportunities can contact the Loons Corporate Partnerships team at bloch@loons.com. More information can be found at loons.com/holiday-lights.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







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