Captains of the Week (7/17-7/19/26): Xavier Martinez & Jonah Advincula

Published on July 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - For the weekend of July 17-19, the Lake County Captains are recognizing RHP Xavier Martinez and OF Jonah Advincula as the 16th set of Captains of the Week for the 2026 season for their impressive showings versus the Dayton Dragons.

XAVIER MARTINEZ, RHP

Martinez made an efficient relief appearance versus Dayton this past weekend.

On Sunday, July 19, the right-hander retired three of the four batters he faced, inducing three outs by contact. His lone blemish was a two-out single he allowed in the top of the eighth inning.

Martinez has made 18 relief appearances for the Captains this year. The 23-year-old has gone 1-0 with a 5.64 ERA, one save, and 19 strikeouts to 15 walks in 22.1 innings pitched.

Martinez was signed by the Cleveland Guardians on July 27, 2024 out of USC. The San Diego, California native was promoted to Lake County from the eventual 2025 Single-A Carolina League Champion Lynchburg Hillcats (now Hill City Howlers) on July 28, 2025. He made nine relief appearances for the Captains last season, going 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA, two saves, and 16 strikeouts to eight walks in 14.0 innings of work.

JONAH ADVINCULA, OF

Advincula had a strong series at the plate versus Dayton this past week, serving as Lake County's designated hitter in both games.

The 25-year-old led the Captains with two stolen bases, while tying the team lead with four walks and a .625 on-base percentage. He also hit a single on Saturday, July 18 in a 6-2 Lake County victory.

Advincula was assigned to the Captains from the Double-A Akron RubberDucks on July 17. After beginning the season on the 60-day injured list, he batted .321 with nine hits, 10 runs, three doubles, three home runs, seven RBI, four walks, four stolen bases, and a 1.174 OPS in nine games for Double-A Akron. The left-handed hitter, however, was placed on the seven-day injured list on June 18, just eight days after being activated from the 60-day injured list.

Advincula was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Washington State. The Santa Clara, California native spent the entire 2024 season with Lake County, ranking second on the team in walks (54) and stolen bases (32). He eventually homered in each of the final two games of the 2024 Midwest League Championship Series to help guide the Captains to their second Midwest League Championship in franchise history.

Advincula then began the 2025 season with Lake County, and was eventually promoted to Double-A Akron on June 23, 2025. At the time of his promotion, he led the Midwest League with a .431 on-base percentage in 55 games, while ranking top-10 in the league with an .887 OPS (tied for fifth) and 26 stolen bases (tied for sixth).

The Captains will begin a six-game road series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday, July 21. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The series will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from July 21, 2026

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